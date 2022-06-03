When the Ford Mustang Mach-E was first revealed, it aimed to bring some pony car flair to the electric vehicle market, albeit wrapped up in a stylish SUV package. However, while it offered exciting acceleration, it was always the GT model that was to bring truly eye-opening performance.

Mainstream electric performance cars are few and far between, so the GT could carve itself a little niche. The question is, does it have what it takes to be a new fast EV icon, or does it offer little over the regular model?

There’s already a twin-motor version of the Mach-E, but in GT form the numbers have been given a boost. There’s more to it than that, though, with upgrades designed to make it handle and stop better.

