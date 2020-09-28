How sad and disarming is the general lack of consideration that governments and their institutions give to our youth?

The world is terrified, governments are scrambling to write protocols and rules to save us all from COVID-19 (in many cases ineffectively), trade unions are screaming out to keep workers at home (especially teacher unions), citizens are desperate, many unemployed and most are struggling with lockdown and family management (most of all women), the elderly have been neglected and remain unprotected and infants and toddlers have been dragged down by their caregivers’ fears and anxiety.

What about GEN Z? Well, these are the kids that have been forgotten, completely!

Our GEN Z adolescents and young adults have been locked down for months, isolated, confused, scared, abandoned and now they are being treated as the main means of transmission of a virus that we are all scared to live with.

It is understandably easy to take care of a problem like students going to school by just forcing youth to stay home behind a screen. It is easy to shove GEN Z into a virtual reality they are so acquainted with and are easily trapped in. They won’t complain, right? The quick fix for parents, teachers, schools, institutions, governments and communities at large is “keep the students at home”, “teach them online”, “test them online”, “let them struggle through this, they will adapt”!

Does anybody stop to think for a minute what we are asking our youth? Does anybody even consider the dire consequences of isolation on adolescents? Children and adolescents are probably more likely to experience high rates of depression and probably anxiety during and after enforced isolation ends. This may increase as enforced isolation continues. Clinical services should offer preventative support and early intervention where possible and be prepared for an increase in mental health problems.

Does anybody even consider the consequences of isolation on adolescents?

The importance of social interaction for adolescents is not a mystery and, as we all know, it is a determining factor for brain development and personal growth, even for the antisocial and the introverts.

We cannot deprive our youth of ‘education’ and by ‘education’ I don’t mean that school is a place where students learn about mathematics and science. I mean that education as a social, cultural and physical environment in which youth interact, learn and grow.

Online learning and a virtual life cannot be forced upon our youth. Studying online has to be a choice or an opportunity not an imposition.

Maybe the world as we know it will never be the same and maybe we can make it a better place. Maybe going back to school will never be as it was before but it can be better.

Teaching may never be the same but it can become more meaningful and engaging. GEN Z will evolve in this unusual and ever-changing world and we must support a positive and enriching evolution for our youth.

Lockdowns, isolation, virtual lives and travel restrictions cannot be long-term solutions. Think outside the box! Imagine a different world, a new form of social life and education for our youth. To all governments, institutions, politicians, workers and most of all teachers: do not close schools, keep them open as they are the pathway to a better future. Stop politicising everything, stop creating panic and restrictions, be proactive and innovating.

Enrich physical and social surroundings by finding alternative solutions like encouraging outdoor activities, pro-moting volunteering initiatives and animal care, engaging in environmental care and nature exploration. Create opportunities for a new school, an improved social life and stronger connections. Foster community growth and interactions, involve and support our youth.

Hold out your hand and guide GEN Z into the real world. Help our youth develop their potential and live life.

Fabiana Pica is international representative project manager and coordinator for British Institutes.it & ESAT Malta, mother and teacher.