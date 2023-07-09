I have always been an advocate for complete and unequivocal freedom of speech, with individuals bearing responsibility for the consequences of their words. Our recent cases have highlighted the importance of responsible yet unrestricted freedom of speech and artistic licence.

Individuals should have the right to criticise a group who themselves consistently target a community based on their sexual orientation, without facing retaliatory legal action. To me, if you can say someone is going to hell because of their sexual orientation, you can also joke that the clan should be carpet-bombed along with Buġibba (referencing Matt Bonnano). The new law strengthens that possibility – for everyone.

Having said that – in the digital age, striking a balance between freedom of speech and protecting individuals, especially children and young people, from harmful content, hate speech and online bullying is of paramount importance. It is essential to recognise the right to insult and offend, as well as the right to feel threatened and wronged.

Throughout history, art, satire and comedy have served as mediums for social critique, challenging societal norms, and amplifying the voices of marginalised groups. However, we must acknowledge past instances where courts were involved, such as the Dieudonné M’bala M’bala case in France, which denied the Holocaust and incited racial hatred.

Additionally, the case of Anthony Elonis in the US, who used violent rap lyrics under a pseudonym to threaten his wife, raises pertinent questions. Those advocating for a complete ban on the right to feel threatened or bullied – be it via comedy, satire, art or just plain conversation – may inadvertently promote an anarchical viewpoint.

It is vital to strike a balance that protects freedom of speech and artistic licence while preventing the misuse of this privilege. By distinguishing bet­ween these forms of expression and genuine threats or hate speech, the law also protects from abuse. I would not be supportive of someone saying “f’***** kemm għandek” every day on all posts of a timid 16-year-old’s social media with the simple intent to break them just because they don’t like them. I would still campaign in favour of that unrestrained right, albeit with consequences, in today’s online world.

Everyone should have the right to express their thoughts freely, but it is crucial to recognise that there should also be the right to feel harassed or threatened. While the law should protect the right to express all opinions and even insult others, it must also maintain provisions to address online harassment.

The point at which it becomes harassment or poses a genuine threat should be up to the plaintiff. However, if the plaintiff abuses this right by feeling unrealistically threatened by jokes, art, or satire to stifle such expressions, the law should protect everyone from such abuse.

In fact, critics who argue that this law unfairly privileges artistic licence fail to recognise that it is accessible to everyone, regardless of their professional standing and whether they are artists or not – it does not go into that merit. The law provides protection even for those who may create subpar art, satire, or comedy. It basically gives everyone the right to joke online without it being perceived as a real threat or as hate speech.

If a law is established allowing the utilisation of street football during traffic hours, it grants the opportunity for widespread participation – not only for professional footballers, but also for amateur five-a-side players or individuals who may not have a particular interest in football. What this law also does is that it extends greater protection to professional artists or creative entre­preneurs, granting them additional leeway in utilising the digital realm.

However, the way I read it, this new law grants everyone the right to engage in humour, satire and artistic expression. I invite interested readers to read Fr Peter Serracino Inglott’s thought-provoking paper, ‘To joke or not to joke: A diplomatic dilemma in the age of the internet’. This law empowers everyone to make insulting or insolent jokes, art, or satire, without this diplomacy – and without the fear of them being misconstrued as real threats.

In fact, the way I see it, this law also gives journalists the right to be satirical online, as well as bloggers, content creators, influencers, and the lot – not just artists.

It’s there for everyone – including the police – because the law also grants much, much further clarity to the police, ensuring that they are guided accordingly when investigating or seeking advice from the attorney general in all cases related to artistic expression, satire or comedy – even online and through the use of electronic equipment.

If I had to give some feedback, the law should go beyond safeguarding only “words and statements”; it should also encompass various forms of artistic, comic, and satirical expression, including photos, digital art, videos, and more.

In conclusion, I think the new law is definitely a step in the right direction and we should not underestimate its power. It closes a censorship loophole that has been abused in the past, as proved recently. It plays a crucial role in safeguarding satire, comedy and artistic expression online, ensuring the preservation of the freedom to joke or be satiri­cal. That is a right enjoyed by everyone.

It also provides enhanced protection for artistic expression in the online realm and therefore increases the potential to cultivate a more vibrant and diverse online creative environment while establishing a framework to shield everyone from unwarranted censorship or misinterpretation.

As an added advantage, this protection can encourage artists to explore sensitive subjects and challenge influential figures online, thereby pushing the boundaries of social discourse and fostering critical thinking in the digital playground.

Overall, this law is a significant step forward in preserving freedom of speech and artistic licence, enabling responsible satirical, comic or creative expression in the digital age.

Sean Buhagiar is an artistic director and creative producer.