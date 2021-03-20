As we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day tomorrow – a global awareness event which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012 – there is every reason to be happy to watch public perception shifting from an awkward stance to a resolute involvement that is reaping significant results.

The credit, though, should mainly go to those people with Down Syndrome themselves who have, over the years, been the protagonists in making sure the public gets the full picture of what they have achieved and can still achieve within a society of equal citizens.

The examples are many and varied, both locally and on the international scene, of people with Down Syndrome shining out and sharing with society their talents, their ambitions and their achievements. It is a positive message that has been delivered in myriad ways across the globe, no less here on these islands where, according to official statistics, about eight people with Down Syndrome are born annually.

There is, however, much more work to be done to achieve the awareness level required and what better platform is there than the transmission of the success stories of children and young people with this condition? It is why, as part of this year’s celebration, the ministry has embarked on an online campaign in association with the Down Syndrome Association of Malta, which is marking its 40th anniversary, to provide the means necessary to empower individuals who have Down Syndrome to reach their full potential.

Our unconditional support for this mission is based on a genuine belief in the need for even greater public awareness by way of fostering an appreciation of the rights and dignity of people with a disability by consistently fighting stereotyping, prejudice and damaging practices that, unfortunately, often lead to the exclusion of people with this condition.

There is a worldwide search, not least within these shores, for a better means of communication as per the UN’s ‘Connect’ theme for this year’s WDSD. We need to offer all people with Down Syndrome in Malta and Gozo the proper opportunities to be able to connect with society on an equal footing and we will spare no effort in highlighting, such as on the ministry’s social media ‘Inclusion’ page, from Facebook to Instagram and other sources, the success stories of some of our young men and women with Down Syndrome.

There are many examples of people with Down Syndrome shining out - Julia Farrugia Portelli

It is a committed campaign rather than merely a celebratory one. In portraying the achievements of Alec Falzon and Maria James at the Special Olympics, for example, and those of Maya Boutnanya and Maria Gauci who have taken part in local and international dancing competitions, as well as the successful working careers of Thomas Buttigieg and Maria Cristina Zammit we are seeking to confirm and strengthen the belief in equal opportunities and the recognition of the rights of people with a disability.

They also offer a role model for other people with Down Syndrome and are a living example to all that it is possible to do things differently.

But in our avowal of the irrefutable rights of people with a disability and the necessity of fairer conditions for all of them, we are adamant in our resolve that we turn words into action. Only this week, we announced that about 90 per cent of people with a severe disability, including Down Syndrome, will no longer need to appear before a medical board on attaining the age of 16.

It may look trivial but it is, in truth, another breakthrough on behalf of all disabled people in Malta and Gozo who need and are entitled to the same equal treatment as all other citizens on these islands. It is part of a strategy that will continue to unfold in a process that will help us ensure that the portrayal of people with Down Syndrome and other disabilities in Maltese society is not through a ‘tragedy’ perspective but for the people they really are.

In our signed obligation to follow the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, we are highly aware of our responsibilities and sensitive to the need for the better inclusion and empowerment of disabled people in Malta, including those with Down Syndrome. The emphasis is not on the challenges that disabled people have to face but on what they have to offer as citizens with the same basic rights as everyone else.

We are not talking of just shop-windowing but of spotlighting the talents of disabled people in a society that is reacting positively to their priceless input. Naomi Pace Gasan, a young Maltese woman with Down Syndrome, for example, recently featured prominently in the media after accompanying the prime minister on a typical workday.

An insightful young woman, witty and charming at the same time, Naomi left an indelible mark on many, not as a source of inspiration but, really and truly, as a person with Down Syndrome who, with many others, will continue contributing to changing perceptions and showing the full picture of what a person with Down Syndrome is really like.

With this in mind, we are in the final stages of a legislative process that will make the substantive rights of the UN Convention directly applicable in Maltese law. This legislation will also create a standing forum for the consultation and participation of disabled people and civil society in all policies and processes affecting them.

Julia Farrugia Portelli, Minister for Inclusion and Social Well-being.