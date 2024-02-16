Tottenham winger Timo Werner said on Friday "the fun has completely returned" as a result of his loan move from RB Leipzig in January.

Werner has two assists in five games since coming back to London, where he played with Chelsea from 2020 to 2022.

"I'm much happier. After five games you can say that the transfer was worth it," he told Sky Germany.

Tottenham, who sit fourth in the Premier League, have an option to buy Werner when his loan deal, reportedly worth 20 million euros (17 million pounds), ends in the summer.

Werner suggested however that a return to Leipzig was unlikely, saying he had "relatively few discussions" with coach Marco Rose.

