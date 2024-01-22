For several decades, globalisation has been hailed as a winning global economic model that has improved workers’ lives almost everywhere. With incomes falling and inequality rising for many workers, there is increasing pressure on European politicians to rethink the globalisation model to make it more inclusive.

Europe’s social contract model was moulded in the last century. The New Deal era of the 1930s following the Great Depression in the US saw millions of Europeans migrating to the Americas, Canada and Australia to escape the lack of economic opportunities in the old continent.

This was followed by adopting the welfare state model in many European countries from the middle of the 20th century to about 1980. This era was defined by high and rising wages, pushed by strong trade unions, limited global competition, low energy and commodity prices, and more stringent business regulations.

From the 1980s, the social contract underwent a profound change. Slowly but surely,

European countries dismantled layers of the social contract that had raised millions of workers from misery after World War II and focused on privatisation, the weakening of trade unions, and free market economic strategies.

Deregulation of industry, increasing global competition and the escalating cost and volatility of raw materials led companies to move away from the post-war social contract.

With the growing popularity of neo-liberalism, a new generation of business leaders clamoured for shareholder capitalism and abandoned their mission to act in the interests of all stakeholders, including workers and their communities.

Today, the OECD claims that 94 per cent of workers in the world’s supply chains are in low-wage, insecure and often unsafe work. Undoubtedly, the harsh reality is that the global economy is mired in a model of self-destruction, with the lives and livelihoods of working families in the eye of the storm.

Like the rest of the world, Europe faces formidable challenges, including climate change, rapid digitalisation, robotics, irregular migration and deteriorating geopolitical relations. In this economic transition, Europe needs transformational leaders who can fix the structural flaws in today’s model.

The dogmatic commitment to free trade leads to modern-day slavery in the form of informal work under the pretence of independent entrepreneurs, paying a poverty wage, no collective bargaining for low-skilled, low-paid workers, lack of responsibility for safe work and the normalisation of tax evasion. This is an immoral construct that must be addressed.

The OECD argues: “When governments fail to regulate for decent work to protect their people against exploitation, to ensure corporate taxes are paid to enable them to provide education and health to all people, to invest in vital infrastructure or care to create jobs, they create mistrust.”

Proponents of the low-wage social contract on both the political spectrum’s left and right argue that the combination of inexpensive goods and low taxes should give consumers more spending power than they would have in a high-wage, high-price economy.

The low-wage social contract seeks to balance poor private sector pay with cheap consumer goods, low taxes and government subsidies that boost after-tax incomes.

For many, the bargain has clearly failed. Some European Mediterranean countries suffer from an added weakness – the endemic abuse of the social benefits system.

When political leaders close both eyes to benefits fraud, people are encouraged to become fraudsters, often arguing that the end justifies the means. Some people are so obsessed with their goals that they will give up their fundamental morals to achieve them.

The new social contracts cannot be based on returning to the New Deal era of the last century. The combination of conditions that allowed for high wages, high profits and low prices no longer exist in the service-based economy. We must accept that the low-wage economy cannot be transformed quickly.

Governments must use taxation to provide poor and middle-class families with adequate support to pay for childcare, education and healthcare. Where this support already exists, it must be ensured that public money is spent judiciously and achieves optimum results.

Europe’s southern countries cannot expect to have Scandinavian standards of social support with low taxation regimes or the tolerance of tax avoidance and evasion.

Europe has a more substantial basis to forge a new social contract than the US because it has a tradition of social support systems that worked for a time. It now needs a new class of transformational leaders who understand the challenges facing European societies today and not be afraid to define a model that promotes economic growth and social equity in the community.