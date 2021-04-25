In the course of a generation, technology has radically altered the way we live, work, shop, communicate and connect. Attitudes and expectations have shifted accordingly, with citizens eager to have a greater say in democracy, beyond elections. So, we also need to revisit the way we do politics. The Conference on the Future of Europe is our response to these changes and a sign of new thinking at the EU level.

As the co-chairs representing the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission, together with national parliaments and regional and local authorities, we invite citizens across the European Union to make their voices heard.

The conference puts citizen engagement and empowerment at its very centre. It is their future, so it is their conference.

Much of that future has become blurred in recent years. Not a single person in the EU has been left unscathed by COVID-19 and its consequences. Citizens ask what a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive economy should look like afterwards. They want to see us better prepared to deal effectively with the common challenges that we are facing as Europeans, as well as our values and interests. They will deliberate and formulate concrete proposals and these will be decisive for the conference’s outcome. This is a unique opportunity for everyone to shape Europe’s future for the coming decades and beyond.

In signing last month the Joint Declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe, the European Parliament president, David Sassoli, Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal, on behalf of the presidency of the Council, and the Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, have launched an unprecedented exercise in deliberative democracy at the EU level.

This is itself indicative of a new type of politics as it is the first time the three EU institutions have agreed to come together with national parliaments, regional and local authorities, social partners and civil society representatives on a truly common project. The conference’s principles of inclusiveness, openness and transparency are enshrined in its governance and guide us throughout the process. Crucially, we want to reach the silent majority, even if they are critical or sceptical of the EU project.

How can citizens participate? First, they can organise, register and follow events, propose and exchange ideas and contribute to the deliberation through the multilingual digital platform that we are launching today (http://www.futureu.europa.eu).

This is the main hub for people to engage. Event organisers must agree to the Charter of the Conference, by contributing constructively and refraining from sharing illegal, hateful or deliberately false or misleading content.

Based on established deliberative practices, the discussions on the platform will be structured around 10 main topics, mentioned in the Joint Declaration: Climate change and environment, Health, A stronger economy, social justice and jobs, Digital transformation, Values and rights, rule of law, security, Migration, Education, culture, youth and sport, EU in the world, European democracy and Other ideas. But this list is not exhaustive. People can also propose their own ideas. A robust feedback mechanism will ensure that ideas on the platform will result in concrete recommendations for EU action.

Societal, technological and geopolitical changes never wait for us to act. We can choose to follow or lead

Beyond this, citizens can also participate in pan-European citizen panels. These panels are composed of randomly selected citizens. They are unconstrained by vested interests or politics. They will be representative in terms of geographic origin, gender, age, socioeconomic background and level of education. They will deliberate and come up with ideas and policy recommendations that will feed into the conference plenary and ultimately into the final report which will feed into future EU policy making.

The conference is also different in its deliberate choice to avoid a predetermined outcome, because you do not start a meaningful debate with conclusions. Some will question us for not designating a landing zone in advance but we are resolute on this point. Only the citizens can show the way. If we politicians decide in advance where we end up, we are convinced we would do more damage to European democracy than if we did nothing at all.

We are fully committed to concrete follow-up of citizens’ recommendations.

The conference is not a panacea for all ills and is not designed to replace representative democracy, but actually to complement it. The final outcome of the conference, based on the input from citizens, will be presented in an official report to the three presidents in spring 2022. But the work will not stop there as EU politicians will use it in their future policy making, thereby making our democracy more resilient, more responsive. We are encouraging young Europeans to engage with us as well. This is first and foremost their future.

This time it really is different. Societal, technological and geopolitical changes never wait for us to act. We can choose to follow, or lead. Our hope is that, years from now, people will see this as the moment when the European Union showed courage and innovation in responding to citizens’ demands. A crucial moment in the history of European democracy, directly bringing European citizens into the heart of EU policymaking. Each of us has a role to play in this joint endeavour.

The future is in your hands. Make your voice heard.

Guy Verhofstadt is a member of the European Parliament. Ana Paula Zacarias, is Secretary of State for EU Affairs for the Portuguese rotating Council presidency. Dubravka Šuica is vice president of the European Commission in charge of democracy and demography. Al three are co-chairs of the Executive Board of the Conference on the Future of Europe.