Meeting the aspirations of citizens requires a robust vision which enables government to plan ahead with a view to addressing future needs and challenges. With this objective in mind, government has embarked on an ambitious initiative which aims to develop a vision for the social sector entitled ‘A Social Vision for Malta 2035: shaping the future of our society’.

Malta’s Social Vision is intended to build upon the principles of social justice and solidarity and provide the opportunity for citizens to aspire for a better quality of life. In ensuring that a comprehensive approach is adopted in developing this vision, a pre-consultation process was undertaken. Sectors identified include: persons at risk of poverty and social exclusion; children; persons with disabilities; youths; older persons; families; persons with addiction problems; re-integration of ex-offenders; violence, abuse and exploitation; LGBTIQ+ and migration.

The pre-consultation has contributed towards the development of the first draft of Malta’s Social Vision which is expected to be launched for consultation in the coming weeks. Malta’s Vision for the social sector is expected to provide the necessary direction and be complemented by a number of policy documents and action plans to be published in the future. This approach is expected to contribute towards improving the efficiency and effectiveness of measures implemented within the sector as well as contribute towards improving synergies amongst the different policy areas.

Children are the future of our society and warrant due attention particularly children who are at risk of poverty.

Within this context, government has developed Malta’s National Action Plan in achieving the European Child Guarantee. This Action Plan, portrays current and future initiatives which contribute towards the prevention of social exclusion whilst further strengthen efforts to guarantee access to quality services for children in need, particularly in areas including: education and early care of children, education (including school-based activities), healthcare, nutrition and housing.

In addition, plans are under way to initiate a pre-consultation process in relation to the development of a policy framework focusing on families. The rationale is to provide appropriate policy instruments which address todays’ realities and provide the necessary support to families with a view to improve their quality of life

In recent years, efforts are being undertaken with a view to adopt a citizen centred approach. In this regard, the Division has embarked on an extensive initiative aimed at evaluating the relevance and adequacy of the current Social Security Act. In addition, as part of this initiative, efforts are being undertaken to simplify legislative instruments and avoid any unnecessary administrative burden, where this is possible.

Adopting a citizen centred approach requires clear communication. In this regard, the need was felt to ameliorate and simplify communication with the general public with the objective to make it more understandable by the target audience. This is particularly relevant when such communication involves legal jargon, targets children, and more. Within this context, the Division in collaboration with the European Commission Representation in Malta is addressing a conference focusing on the concept of Clear Writing. This event will focus on the concept of simple writing in documents/letters with a view to enable the reader to understand the message in a clearer manner, thus ensuring more effective communication with the general public.

Society’s needs are changing and government as policy maker needs to plan accordingly with a view to meet the aspirations of Maltese citizens. It is within this context, that government is focusing its efforts to consolidate its policy framework in order to better address current and future challenges while meeting citizens’ expectations .

This is one of a series of articles in commemoration of Social Justice Month organised by the Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights.

Denise Fiorentino is Director General (Research, Policy and Operations), Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights.