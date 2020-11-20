Over the last few years, online gambling has become increasingly popular across the world. As a result of the increase in its popularity, many countries around the world have had to amend their gambling policy or regulations to make this form of gambling available to everyone.

Overview

Not too many countries in the world have legalised online gambling, particularly the United States. The US currently has very strict restrictions on online gambling – this not only happens in the US but in other countries as well.

The exact figure that gambling websites generate either monthly or per year can't be known. This is because they are not permitted to operate in the US and some other countries. Even countries that allow them to operate hardly reveal their revenue statistics.

Also, most of these gambling websites hardly pay taxes or pay very little taxes, unlike land-based casinos.

Online gambling in the Netherlands

Unlike some countries though, the Netherlands has always been a liberal country. But just like most European States, they have a very strict restriction on online gambling. The funniest thing here though is that Dutch residents are permitted to gamble online as it is not considered illegal. But their gambling freedom is limited to gambling websites that are hosted in the Netherlands. Gambling on websites outside the region is illegal.

The good news is that things are about to change. The country's Parliament has announced that it would regulate its gambling policy to make online gambling a legal practice. This proposed regulation is still an ongoing process, news has it that the process would be completed in 2021.

The Netherlands is very strict on online gambling – so far they haven't given out a single gambling licence to those applying for it. Even when Holland Casino applied for an online gambling licence, it was rejected by the government.

Holland Casino literally controls the gambling scenes in the Netherlands – there are about 14 of them in the country. So, for the Dutch Government to reject their application for online gambling, that goes to show how strict they are with online gambling. And this has led to increasing pressure from the European Union, which objects to how the Dutch government has monopolised the gambling sector.

What is the future of online gambling in the Netherlands?

The Dutch Parliament has announced that the restriction on online gambling is about to change. The change in the regulation is still an ongoing process that would be completed in the early months of 2021. This has brought joy those Dutch citizens who are fans of online gambling.

The government is also likely to give foreign casinos the licence to operate in the Netherlands. This is a giant step to end the State monopoly on gambling. As expected, there will be strict guidelines that casinos will have to adhere to before they would be granted a licence, and even after. Failure to adhere to these guidelines could lead to the total closure or blacklisting of the website or casino.

Not only, but the Dutch Government is also ready to drop the tax rate on online gambling from 29 per cent to 20 per cent. This is a bold step to increase competition from casino owners or operators.

Furthermore, there would be some kind of agreement with these online gambling operators which aim to protect gamblers from getting into trouble - A lot of these real money gambling operators can be found at onlinecasinohex.nl. The goal of this agreement is to limit the playing time of gamblers - gambling is an addiction that has the power to ruin someone if care is not taken. This is what the Dutch Government is trying to prevent. So how do they plan to go about this? Gamblers would be monitored through the use of the national register.

Conclusion

Since most of the States in the EU have legalised online gambling, there is a high hope that the gambling Bill that has already been approved by the House of Representatives would be given final approval by the Dutch Senate.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.