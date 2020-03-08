Dubai, Hong Kong and Brasilia have been labelled as some of the most futuristic cities of the world. With towering skyscrapers, underwater hotels or sci-fi movie aesthetics, each one stands out. However, are these the values we want from the places we live in?

Our future cities need city planners, researchers, politicians, urban designers, creatives, designers and entrepreneurs all working together to create spaces that enrich our lives. SciCulture is a unique 5-day course being run this April in Malta by 12 experts from around Europe whose main aim is to teach people from diverse backgrounds to work together.

Course experts mentor students using a design-thinking process. Small teams of student and professional scientists, artists and entrepreneurs work together to develop a project around the theme The Future of Cities in 2030.

Course participants will be mentored to challenge themselves in order to develop another way of thinking and learning from others. They will gain a taster of some arts and performance skills, scientific knowledge and the entrepreneurial mindset. However, the greatest benefit from the course is to develop the skills needed to work with a diverse array of people.

Applications close on April 8. The course runs from April 27 till May 1. For more information, visit www.sciculture.eu or Facebook: @SciCultureCourse.

SciCulture: Science, Arts and Entrepreneurship Intensive Course is organised by the University of Malta, the University of Exeter, the University of Bergen, TU Delft and Science View. Funded by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union. This project has been funded with support from the European Commission.

Did you know?

• In ancient Greece, pigeons delivered the results of the Olympic Games.

• Originally, cigarette filters were made out of cork, the look of which was incorporated into today’s pattern.

• The color red doesn’t really make bulls angry; they are color-blind.

• There is a town in Nebraska called Monowi with a population of one. The only resident is a woman who is the mayor, bartender and librarian.

• The quietest room in the world is measured in negative decibels – so quiet that you can hear your own heartbeat and your bones moving.

For more trivia see: www.um.edu.mt/think

Sound bites

• Researchers from the University of Padova have discovered that novel nanoelec­-tron­ics devices can enable brain neurons and artificial neurons to communicate with each other over the Internet – a world first!

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200226110843.htm

• Most people know that good oral hygiene – brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits – is linked to good health. Microbiome researchers offer fresh evidence to support that conventional wisdom, by taking a close look at invisible communities of microbes that live in every mouth. Their study found a correlation between people who did not visit the dentist regularly and increased presence of certain diseases.

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302162248.htm

For more science news, listen to Radio Mocha on Radju Malta and www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/