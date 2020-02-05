Clayton Bartolo, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy, described ICE London as a “mind-blowing experience”, during his visit to the GamingMalta stand.

“Malta is the best represented country at ICE London – and this makes me proud to be Maltese,” he added.

Speaking about Malta’s credentials as the hub of gaming excellence, he added how: “We want to continue enhancing our investment in Malta. We want to continue offering the best regulatory environment and ecosystem, in order to increase business.

"We currently have over 300 gaming companies in Malta, which employ some 9,000 people. And there are over 700 jobs available in the sector.”

Malta is known for AI, blockchain and innovative technologies.

“We are at the forefront of these advancements. But it’s not all about technology. We want to ensure that the people working in these sectors are respected, that companies engage in corporate social responsibility, and that we also continue leading in responsible gaming.”