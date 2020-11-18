In light of conferences being cancelled worldwide, the entire gaming and tech community is gearing up for a brand-new type of digital conference to be hosted by events and media empire SiGMA. The Virtual Expo taking place next week is tipped to be the largest online event of the year with around 5,000 attendees from all industries expected to take part.

Although this is not the first digital summit from the company, this edition of their internationally-renowned show will contain never-before-seen features like an interactive expo floor for big-name exhibitors to showcase their products and services, a dynamic virtual careers fair tailored to the complexities of the job current market and designed to give applicants an edge over other candidates, and a state-of-the-art entertainment lounge where delegates can try their hand at the year’s hottest games.

In addition to the 150 big-name exhibitors slated to take part, guests can also expect a lively debate scene in the virtual conference room, with over 100 expert speakers comprising a series of in-depth panel discussions about the year’s biggest gaming and emerging tech developments that are rippling through the entire European ecosystem.

In tandem with a fast-evolving gaming sector, the first day of the SiGMA conference agenda will cover everything from changes in regulation and the new reality of sportsbook to data in payments and game technology. The second day of the event will be run by the AIBC brand of the company and will explore topics including FinTech, AI, the rise of digital currencies, and cybersecurity.

Registration for the event are open for free here: https://events.sigma.com.mt/sigma-virtual-expo-registration.