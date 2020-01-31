MIDI’s restoration of the Garden Battery located at Tigné Point in Sliema was recently recognised for its outstanding restoration works during the 14th edition of the Architectural Heritage Awards, organised by local culture and heritage NGO, Din l-Art Ħelwa.

MIDI was awarded a diploma for outstanding contribution to Maltese cultural heritage and to the achievement of architectural excellence in Malta by the admirable restoration and conservation of the Garden Battery.

Held in collaboration with the Kamra tal-Periti, these awards aim to celebrate architectural excellence within a Maltese context, encourage the rehabilitation and reuse of old buildings and recognise the dedicated work of those who are active in the field of restoration.