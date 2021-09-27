Genesis is really kicking into gear. It may have only made its European debut back in May, but it is already forming quite the fleet of offerings for UK buyers. Latest to this line-up is this – the GV70. Sitting underneath the larger GV80 in the firm’s range of SUVs, it enters into a furiously competitive segment which means that, from the off, this is a car fighting an uphill battle.

But Genesis hasn’t sent it into combat unequipped. This is a car packed with safety features, the latest technology and a pair of refined engines. The question is – can it tempt buyers away from more established brands? We’ve been finding out.

As we’ve already highlighted, this is one hectic market for the GV70 to enter into. You only need to mention a few names – Audi’s Q5 or the BMW X3, for example – in order to see how formidable the competition is, but given the level of features included in the GV70’s arsenal we’d say it’s come well equipped to fend these off.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com