What is your fondest Christmas memory? What do you look forward to as temperatures drop, tree lights go up, and the holidays approach?

Most would say that it is time spent with family and friends, festive decorations, and the joy of giving gifts. With ‘experience gifts’ becoming more popular than the more traditional and perhaps-more materialistic gifts, Esplora has the perfect experience for you.

This December, we will be encouraging everyone to partner up with older adults in their families to benefit from the Milied man-Nanniet promotional offer. Visitors who present a Kartanzjan or a 60+ ID card at reception will be able to bring up to two children in with them for free. This offer will be available until December 22, 2021.

During this period, Esplora will be transformed into a Christmassy wonderland with cheerful lights, joyful music and holiday-themed science shows that all the family can enjoy. Through such shared experiences, grandparents and children not only end up with great memories of time spent together, but they can also support each other’s learning. Often without realising it, grandparents teach their grandchildren so much about the world around us and how it works.

Research shows us that intergenerational learning also improves kids’ communication skills and their attitudes towards older adults. Older adults have a wealth of experience, have seen science and technology evolve into what it is today, and can help break down stereotypes. At the same time, adults can also learn through their own involvement in children’s learning and will definitely relish this unique opportunity to do so.

Esplora is the perfect setting for such experiences. With over 200 interactive and multimedia exhibits designed to stimulate learning, visitors are encouraged to use them to gain an insight into how the world works and how science is relevant to our everyday life.

That is not all! Between December 23, 2021 and January 6, 2022, at Esplora, we will be exploring science and technology through the wonders of Christmas and movies! Throughout these two weeks, we will be discovering how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) are used in the film-making industry - both on set as well as behind the scenes - through various activities and the brand-new Science Show: Lights, Camera, Action!

Entry tickets for this period can only be bought online from https://esplora.org.mt/. For more information and assistance, feel free to contact us on 2360 2301.

Give the gift of a great experience to your loved ones and make Esplora the place for you to take a closer look at what really goes into the magic of Christmas this December – together.

All of us at Esplora wish you a very Merry Christmas!