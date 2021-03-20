Meridianbet likes to surprise its players with great bonuses – as an add-on to the great user experience that players enjoy, fast withdrawals and accessibility on desktop, mobile and tablet. Not to mention the thrilling games on offer – from new titles to classic favourites.

And now, Meridianbet has just upgraded its welcome bonus for players from Malta. Now this was already a great proposition, as attested by the player take-up.

But now, Meridianbet has upgraded its promotional €10 no deposit bonus and now there is no condition for the number of matches or the odds on offer. All players need to do is register an account and verify it – and they can then use the bonus for sports betting without any other conditions. So players can enjoy the thrill of domestic leagues or the giant stage of European football, with an added touch of magic.

Moreover, players don’t need to spend their bonus on a minimum of six matches per ticket with odds of 3.0 or higher per match, like previous bonuses. Rather, players can enjoy their €10 no deposit bonus on sports betting in any way they wish.

This great bonus is available now and the offer runs until April 10, 2021. Register here and enjoy.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18.