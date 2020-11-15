The International Safety Training College (ISTC) is a distinguished training centre based in Malta, that focuses on emergency response, disaster management, offshore and marine survival, firefighting and fire safety, health, safety and first aid.

ISTC Malta was founded in 2000 and registered as a college in 2012. Since its inception, the college has provided training to hundreds of international companies in over 80 countries around the world.

ISTC operates from two leading centres in Malta and Libya and delivers training for companies in industries such as aviation, oil and gas, marine, civil defence, and construction. The college has a proven track record of providing the necessary support and training to companies thus preventing accidents and saving lives in emergency situations.

The courses offered at the college incorporate a mixed delivery of theoretical training and online assessments supported by practical exercises on site. ISTC’s unique training facilities in Ħal Far, Malta, are contained within a large incident ground where realistic training is undertaken using real life simulators and training props. To address the growing demands of overseas clients, and provide for their training needs, ISTC has partnered up with international entities such as Fire Service College, UK, and Wild Geese, Malaysia, to provide highly professional training in the field.

The college is also in a position to provide more specialised training such as advanced firefighting techniques when fighting fires in high-rise buildings, firefighting in basements, and techniques used for tactical ventilation to enable quick entry into compartments involved in fire.

ISTC clients include ENI, Halliburton, Exxon Mobil, Schlumberger, Mellitah Oil and Gas, Vista Jet, Reganosa, Repsol, Total, BP, Shell, Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC), Wintershall Dea, Malta Fire Service, Fire Service College, ENSCO, Dietsmann, B&W offshore, and Groupement Touat Gaz.

In addition to these companies, ISTC has worked extensively with various national fire service agencies in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

ISTC also provided fire related training to ORPIC, an oil and gas refinery in Oman, which was approved by Pro Board, United States of America, to deliver National Fire Protection Association Training.

By the end of 2019, the college’s specialised team was delivering training to over 100 firefighters in Oman through an ongoing alliance with the Fire Service College based in Moreton-in-Marsh, UK.

The courses offered at the college are all accredited by internationally recognised certification bodies including the: Joint Oil Industry Fire Forum (JOIFF) for the oil and gas industry; Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organisation (OPITO) mainly offshore oil and gas industry; Standards for Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) for the marine industry; National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for both oil and gas and fire services; and Civil Aviation Authority (Libya) or the aviation sector.

ISTC also delivers National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) and Institute of Occupation Safety and Health (IOSH) health and safety programmes.

ISTC is part of the Alberta Group, one of Malta’s largest fire, safety and security companies that has a long and successful history of collaboration with a range of local and international companies.

For more information about ISTC visit https://www.istcollege.com.mt/

For export-related assistance, visit https://www.trademalta.org/