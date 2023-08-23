Serena Williams has given birth to her second daughter, her husband announced Tuesday, adding that both were “happy & healthy” after the difficult birth of the tennis star’s first child left her fighting for her life.

“I’m grateful to report that our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of himself with a beaming Williams hugging both her daughters.

Addressing his 41-year-old wife, he told her she had “given me another incomparable gift – you’re the GMOAT,” a new maternal twist on the sporting accolade Greatest Of All Time.

The new baby is called Adira River Ohanian, he added.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com