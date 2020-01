First published in 1741, this legendary work by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) is one of the most important examples of the variation form, named after Johann Gottlieb Goldberg, who may have been their first performer. Jory Vinikour will be executing these compositions on harpsichord.

The concert will be held at St Augustine church, Valletta, today at noon. For tickets, log on to www.kultura.mt.