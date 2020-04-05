Almost one month has passed since the first confirmed imported case of COVID-19. So much of our world has changed since then. As was to be expected, the good, the bad and the ugly in the Maltese character is surfacing.

First, the good. As no-nonsense Health Minister Chris Fearne leads the charge to ensure that the country slows down the spread of the virus and is prepared for worse-case scenarios, the number of daily cases is less than the exponential curve he feared.

The man might still be smarting from his unexpected defeat in the Labour leadership race, but as we say in Maltese: Kull deni ħudu b’ġid, which sounds so much more apposite than ‘Every cloud has a silver lining’. The nation will be grateful.

Also well worthy of mention are a number of initiatives. The Valletta Lifeline Foundation Foodbank, which has continued core operations, deserves all our support. You do not need to physically take foodstuffs; instead you can donate money on their website.

I love the way a number of chefs have turned lemons into lemonade. Now that catering establishments are shut they have used their time and resources to cook for those in quarantine and for our health workers. A big congrats also for the guys who have set up the 3D printing farm to produce face guards, and for the Education Ministry for supporting this initiative. It is also good that the ministry is addressing the needs of students who lack computer and internet access.

Outside of the COVID-19 biosphere, it is good that agreement has been reaching on the next chief justice. It would have been preferable if such an agreement was extended to the selection of the police commissioner, and if there was a bipartisan agreement on a new attorney general to really put the sleaziness of the Muscat era behind Robert Abela. But one step is better than none.

Now for the bad. The perverse novelty of COVID-19 is wearing off, and the Abela government – as with most of its counterparts worldwide – is struggling with the inexorable tendency of people to go back to their old habits. The number of fines for breaking quarantine and social distancing regulations are starting to go up. The avalanche of funny and bracing memes and mini-videos is slowing down. Some people are using the plastic tape closing off public gardens for limbo dancing practice.

In these trying times we need more reliable information, more self-discipline, more mutual support

But now Abela and co. are facing that bad, old habit: spring hunting. I can well understand those who wish to use COVID-19 restrictions to deal a body blow to hunting; I am no fan myself. After all the EU has been arguing with Malta on this since 2009. But I don’t like regulation by stealth. I condemned it when Joseph Muscat did it to open the way for abortion through legislation for IVF and the prevention of violence on women. So I cannot condone the same means now because I agree with the ends.

This is not going to make me popular, but it is true that hunting in Malta is usually an alone activity. The mental health implications of not opening the season should be considered; when the first season was closed after EU accession, the results were not pretty. If you think cabin fever is bad, try it with a frustrated hunter with nothing but time to kill.

The government should address hunting on its own terms. At this juncture it may decide to allow hunting to continue in a restricted way that is in line with health guidelines. The deeper problem is, of course, that the Maltese hunter species is as likely to obey such restrictions as a lion is to obey those for Lent. I will not be at all surprised if hunters end up shooting themselves in the foot.

Things are not looking up in schools, either. It is one thing to teach through distance learning, and to do lessons from home while getting in your parents’ hair for a couple of weeks. It is quite another to do so for months on end. It is harder and more tiring to teach and learn in this way, deprived of essential human contact. Parents are looking at the resumption of distance learning after the Easter holidays with dread.

But had there been proper preparation for the blended use of technology and classroom teaching over the years, things would have been so much easier now. Yet the MUT successfully stymied all such efforts. It still continues to obstruct even the most rudimentary coordination of teachers in schools.

Teachers may, if they feel so inclined, contact students themselves and teach them as they see fit. But schools may not coordinate teachers to use the same platform, or to coordinate what work is given to students and how parents can be expected to be involved, or even to coordinate lesson times.

I know of students who are having to juggle five different learning platforms. Some students are getting no support apart from material available online, and others are overwhelmed by over-zealous teachers. This is insane. Can Education Minister Owen Bonnici and his advisors get their act together?

The ugly? The verbal assault on Prof. Charmaine Gauci was despicable, as were a number of racist COVID-19 – related episodes. They both highlight the link between ignorance and fear. In these trying times we need more reliable information, more self-discipline, more mutual support. We will pull through.