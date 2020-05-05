A few days ago, this newspaper published an interesting article highlighting the number of large blocks mushrooming all over Gozo, slowly ruining the island’s unique urban fabric.

Naturally, the majority of comments that followed, in particular on social media, were in agreement with this article, with some even going as far as to suggest that permits for apartment blocks should be drastically restricted before we end up turning Gozo into another Buġibba.

Interestingly, however, from my experience of working in the property market for the last 15 years, if you ask Gozitans for their views on certain types of developments, such as turning a terraced house into a block of apartments, many would be in favour, especially if it’s their home.

Obviously, you will also find many other locals who are against such types of permits. In a way, the argument is similar to those in favour of or against the tunnel.

Let’s be realistic: the property industry is an important economic pillar for Gozo’s economy. It employs hundreds directly and indirectly while property sales and the rental market are a source of revenue for many local families.

The key lies in sustainable development and the balance between allowing certain types of development while preserving the character of the island.

The starting point is a clear planning policy which should dictate the long-term vision for this island.

We all know that apartments are affordable to first time buyers and to all those who decide to use Gozo as their holiday home. Demand for such units is dictated by the law of demand and supply.

There is nothing wrong in granting permits for apartment blocks, large or small, in certain areas. However, let’s do it the right way, with an emphasis on Maltese architecture and respect for the surroundings.

Village cores and historic areas should simply be no-go areas for large-scale developments. Historic places should have a proper buffer zone protection against controversial permits. The ugly blank party walls should be avoided at all costs. Attractive government incentives and grants should be made available to encourage property owners to restore instead of demolish.

Us Gozitans are not against development. But we want proper policies, planning and enforcement from the authorities - Kevin Cauchi

One might argue that such policies are already in place. But, in reality, loopholes exist in the way to interpret the law.

For example, ODZ is supposed to mean a zero tolerance stance towards development outside the building zones. However, in the last few years, our countryside has been dotted with mid-sized rooms under the pretence of an ‘agricultural room’.

If such rooms are deemed to be so essential for our farmers, can’t such structures be built in wood instead of permanent stone?

By the way, if you want to build a large building in the middle of pristine countryside, just apply for a sheep farm! Several of these farms have already been granted permits, a couple of which are located just a few metres away from historic chapels, permanently ruining the beautiful surroundings of the Gozitan countryside.

At the time of writing, several residents from a particular area in Għajnsielem are collecting signatures to protest against a similar application, with the knowledge that the views of residents are hardly ever taken into consideration.

A simple question must be asked: how will a particular area look like in 50, 100 or 200 years?

Will it still be attractive as a tourist destination or as place where one will want to live?

No, us Gozitans are not against development. But we want proper policies, planning and enforcement from the authorities that will preserve the island for future generations.

The countryside, the landscapes, the strong element of village life is what makes Gozo an attractive place for all of us. How many more wrong permits do we need to issue before we notice that it is too late?

So let’s not kill the goose that lays the golden egg and end up making Gozo a less desirable place in the process.

Kevin Cauchi is mayor of Għajnsielem.