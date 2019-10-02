Malta has become the launching pad for the new micro lottery format that plans to shake up the world of mega jackpot lotteries.

A Maltese start-up is shaking up the stale traditional lottery market by offering more frequent smaller wins and better odds than the mega lotteries.

“It is the start of the micro lottery revolution,” said Rodney Andriolo, Honeypotlotto CEO.

The micro lottery format relies on small game pools with known fixed odds. Its strongest feature is its transparency with restricted game quotas and known game payouts.

“The focus is to provide our players with the best odds and user experience via our global digital platform. We are always asking ourselves; how can we continue to pay the best odds and improve the online experience for players?” added Andriolo.

Lottery ticket prices cater for all appetites ranging from €1 through to €100, with more popular options being the €5, €10 and €20 games.

Signing up is easy and quick. Visit Honeypotlotto.com or watch the how-to-play video on Youtube. This online offering will prove to be nimble, fast-paced and a formidable niche leader.

Honeypotlotto is owned and operated by Honeypot Lotto Limited, a fully Class 3 registered online micro lottery business registered and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence MGA/B2C/526/2018.