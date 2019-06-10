The dust had barely settled from the Gwardamangia building collapse when another calamity occurred in Mellieħa, costing an elderly woman her home, her dignity and her peace of mind.

And then there was the other terrifying incident also in Gwardamangia, where the wall fell out of a family’s living room.

This last case was a tragedy foretold. The poor woman who lived in the affected building had been beseeching the workers on site to stop making her home shudder and shake for weeks – to no avail.

Three buildings collapsing in the space of two months can’t be just put down to coincidence, especially when excavation and demolition works had been taking place next door in all cases.

Following the last horrific incident, there has been a bit of a scramble to be seen to be ‘doing something’ with the announcement that all demolition and excavation works would be on hold for a couple of weeks, until regulations can be drafted.

This is management by crisis – of a huge crisis in the construction industry – one which was flagged at every step of the way by concerned citizens and NGOs. It was dismissed by a government obsessed with deregulation and authorities which are allergic to any form of enforcement.

The government is not extraneous to this crisis – it is largely to blame for enacting legislation which promotes the dishing out of permits without beefing up monitoring, scrutiny and enforcement for the avalanche of developments which ensued.

In 2016, legislation was introduced whereby the Planning Authority would actually fine itself or offer a refund to applicants whose application is not decided within a set time frame.

This refund is payable to applicants whose application is not decided within 100 days (or 42 days in the case of summary applications). The applicant can apply for the refund for the fees and the Planning Authority is obliged to reply in a period of 60 days. The refund can amount to 50 per cent of the fees incurred.

So here you have a mechanism where the Planning Authority is bound to accelerate its decision-making process, because otherwise it would have to shell out money to the developers. Naturally, this incentivises the issue of permits at a quickened pace. The onus is on the Planning Authority to issue permits and it is all systems go on that front.

However, there is no corresponding fine payable by the Planning Authority for failure to respond to calls for enforcement action or scrutiny. Anybody who has gone through the soul-destroying experience of trying to prod the enforcement side of the Planning Authority into action will have realised that it is akin to trying to make a tortoise take up a sprint.

The sheer number of permits being granted compounds the difficulties of monitoring and enforcement. Even where regulations are clear, the authorities often fail to take action. This is either because they are woefully under-resourced or because they have assumed the prevailing ‘laissez-faire’ mentality fuelled by government.

Again, this is a deliberate failing of government. If the current laws do not provide adequate safeguards for citizens, it is up to the government to haul in its very overpaid consultants and persons of trust to bring the laws up to speed instead of posting sycophantic posts on Facebook. Here’s how the government can – and should – go beyond knee jerk reactions.

In the first place, it should prioritise the drafting, consultation and enactment of the legislation setting up the Building and Construction Authority which is supposed to be a single regulator, replacing four different entities.

The fragmentation of responsibility obviously results in a lot of frustration for concerned citizens as they are given the runaround at every stop and are constantly being redirected to another authority.

Incidentally the White Paper for the setting up of the Building and Construction Authority was launched nine months ago. At the time, it was said that more than 52 consultation meetings had already taken place. In the intervening nine months, we’ve seen the railroading of a number of initiatives – such as the proposed increase in the number of parliamentarians to have gender quotas and launches galore – but not the prioritisation of this vital piece of legislation.

At whatever point the Building and Construction Authority sees the light of day, it should be well-resourced and be able to carry out effective monitoring and enforcement action. At the moment trying to prod the Building Regulations Office (BRO) to action is a frustrating exercise in futility. Maybe the BRO is currently undermanned and overwhelmed by the sheer number of complaints, but at the moment it is as useful as a G-string in a snowstorm.

Moreover, legislation must be drafted in such a way that enforcement action may be triggered off by any affected individuals and not solely by the BRO.

The reasons for this are clear enough: if the BRO (or whatever authority replaces it) cannot be bothered to investigate or to prosecute complaints, then citizens should have some form of effective remedy to see that their grievances are addressed.

If the assorted quangos and authorities cannot provide any form of remedy, response or service, then citizens should be granted avenues for redress.

After all, the die shouldn’t always be weighted against them, as it is at present.

Incidentally, there are provisions in the law which provide for this right – but the legislator has not rendered them operative. Chapter 551 of the Laws of Malta allows any person to appeal from “any decision, ruling or direction in relation to Building Regulations and Building Control Regulations, even where such a decision does not emanate from a development application process”.

It is ironic to see that developers have all sorts of means of redress, while the few provisions that could be utilised by ordinary citizens are held in abeyance.

The chaos that has stricken the country is the direct result of the choice to relax planning rules without providing the equivalent means of redress and enforcement for members of the public who are the casualties in this savage spree of over development. People are right to be enraged. Long may they sustain that outrage.

As the columnist Molly Ivins once wrote, “What you need is sustained outrage... there’s far too much unthinking respect given to authority.”

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece