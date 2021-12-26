The Greenhouse received the Best Local Café and Cake Shop of the Year award during the Local Business Excellence Awards 2021.

The management is very proud of this achievement and aims to continue working hard to provide an excellent service to its customers. It also looks forward to the coming year in which they will be opening other catering establishments.

The Greenhouse has grown substantially since opening its doors in terms of product offerings, as well as the service offered.

The menu has been recently extended and now offers a large selection of pizza and pastry products. It also includes main dishes, meat and fish dishes which are sourced fresh from the butcher and fish counters at Greens Supermarket. The restaurant also serves a variety of fresh daily breakfast items sourced from the Greens Supermarket bakery, as well as smoothies from the fruit and vegetable section.

The restaurant is open from 7am till late, which means that the counter is constantly changing to adapt to the different times of the day, from breakfast till dinner. This is later substituted with the in-house sushi chef who prepares a large selection of rolls upon customers’ requests.

The bistro has recently upgraded an interactive play area for children to enjoy the space, thus adults can dine while still supervising their children, and it has a large TV screen showing all the latest events such as live football, Eurovision, etc.

A delivery service is also available to nearby towns and villages and through third-party applications and the bistro’s website.

For more information, visit The Greenhouse Facebook page @greenhousemt or www.thegreenhouse.com.mt to see the full menu.