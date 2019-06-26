When hearing the term esports the first thing that comes to mind might be a bunch of teenagers sitting in a basement playing video games till the late hours of the night. But, esports has come a long way since those LAN parties days. Esports has become a full-fledged industry including an official network of professional gaming tournaments and leagues. And where there’s money to be made, there’s an opportunity for betting.

Bettors from all over the world have flocked to esports betting due to how simple and lucrative it is. It is estimated that esports betting will hit over €20 billion by 2020, so there’s never been a better time to place a wager on esports.

Over the past five years, esports has seen a high rise in audience viewing figures and competition participation. Therefore, more and more games have been introduced. The League of Legends World Championship (LOL), for instance, is an exemplary window into the evolving world of esports. The viewing audience and prize pool for LOL have surmounted tremendously since the first tournament staged back in 2011. Last year, the prize pool was over $6m.

The alluring quality of esports to bettors is its unpredictability. Unpredictability means there are prime opportunities for bettors to wager on players with high odds and win hefty sums of money.

There is no time like the present to get in on esports betting, and all it takes is a few minutes to have your chance at winning big.

Whether you are a sports bettor looking to get into esports or an esports fan looking to get into betting for the first time, betting on esports events is a great addition to your day, and can potentially make you a lot of money in the process.

