Just a few weeks ago a dreary and dysfunctional Arsenal team were being talked about as possible relegation candidates.

Although that was never likely to happen, their poor results and awful performances made you wonder if Mikel Arteta hadn’t bitten off more than he could chew by starting his touchline career at such a substantial club.

The managerial vultures – no doubt bored of continuously circling Sheffield United for a feast that never arrived – headed over to the Emirates in the hope of picking up a happy meal. Or a Big Mik and fries maybe.

Now, however, on the back of three straight and very convincing wins, the club is being talked about in terms of pushing for a Champions League slot. It has been a remarkable turnaround, not just in results but also in performances.

Even the vultures have moved on, heading back to Bramall Lane in an epic display of hope over expectation.

So, what’s behind Arsenal’s sudden and dramatic transformation from a team that couldn’t string two passes together to one that looks totally in tune with itself and the world in general?

I have absolutely no idea – that sort of forensic analysis is way beyond my pay grade. But what I can tell you is the sudden emergence of two genuine footballers in the team probably has something to do with it.

I am referring to Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney.

Smith Rowe is an attacking midfielder who has come into the side over the last few games and started to make the whole forward line tick.

It was like Arsenal’s attacking machinery had a piece missing until Emile arrived to fill the gap and get the whole thing running like clockwork with his astounding ability to find space.

This is a player whose senior career is less than 30 games old, but who many people believe has long been destined for greatness.

In fact, when he was on loan at Huddersfield Town last season, the fans complained he wasn’t being played enough, prompting manager Danny Cowley to utter the memorable line: “We have to be very protective of him which none of us like. I actually boo myself when I take him off.”

Smith Rowe played all three games over the festive period for the Gunners and they won all three. Surely that can’t just be a coincidence, can it?

The other player who has come of age in recent weeks is Kieran Tierney. He is not a newcomer to the Arsenal line-up but he has started to show exactly why he is so highly rated.

And the most exciting thing about Tierney is that he is a ‘proper’ player – a down-to-earth, no-frills Scotsman who shows absolutely frightening levels of commitment and determination. A real man’s man of a player.

For example, when the Arsenal’s players were warming up for their game with West Bromwich Albion last weekend, the snow was falling heavily and the temperature was way below zero. There were tights, leggings, gloves and snoods a plenty among the ‘star’ players on the pitch.

Kieran, however, went out to warm up with his socks round his ankles and a short-sleeved T-shirt on. The man is a proper, old-fashioned footballer, and I am sure plenty of Arsenal’s international stars needed a man like that in the team to bring them back down to reality.

As I said, there are probably tactical, logistical and other reasons behind Arsenal’s resurgence. But I genuinely feel that these two players – with their attitude, skill and levels of commitment – have been the catalyst for the turnaround. The club has long lacked a backbone but seems to have unearthed one more by necessity than planning.

Let’s see if Arteta realises the potency of the formula he has uncovered and builds his team around these lads, and one or two others who have recently started stepping up to the plate.

If he doesn’t, the vultures may be tempted once more to abandon their pointless Sheffield stakeout and head back down to London…

Backed into a corner

I don’t think anyone is questioning Timo Werner’s skills or ability – you don’t score the goals he has for the teams he has played for unless you are a very talented individual.

But the truth is it is not working out for the German forward at Chelsea right now.

Last weekend we were treated to the comical, if slightly unbelievable, sight of Werner trying to take a short corner during Chelsea’s game with Manchester City but kicking the flag and hurting his foot in the process.

When things are going against you, they really go against you.

But I tell you what. I’ve seen Werner play many times for other clubs and the lad is a proper star. He may not have settled in London just yet, but at some point in the next 12 months he will make his mark on English football, start banging in the goals and rediscover his form.

Which will no doubt be a huge relief to him, his manager, his club, their fans… and corner flags across the land.

Your say

“I’m glad and happy for the good and honest words you said about Gerard Houllier, he deserves the respect from all football followers. Thank you!

“I and my Maltese Liverpool Supporter mates at the Mosta club have nice memories of the great gentleman. He was the manager at the time when we established our club 25 years ago, sending Phil Thompson and Sammy Lee to Malta for the inauguration.

“He was the man for bringing the whole squad of LFC, accompanied by chairman David Moore. He was also responsible for the treble trophies we won under his guidance coming to Malta, the first place LFC sent the trophies outside England.

“You see what a great man Houllier was, with his decisions we found that helping hand that made our supporters club one of the best on the island.

“LFC Malta supporters will always be grateful and indebted to Gerard Houllier. I’m sure he will Never Walk Alone!

“Thanks once again for your mention of the ‘gentleman’ in your page. Take care. YNWA!” Charles Sciberras, e-mail.

