At the start of the 1913-14 season, the clouds of war were hanging over our islands like a thick blanket.

Many of the usual football activities were disrupted, especially service football. The Civilian Football League, however, took place as usual. Unfortunately, football reporting in the newspapers was rather poor and very little information is available.

The results of the Civilian Football League were communicated regularly by the MFA but full reports of matches were scarce.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta