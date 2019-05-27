A staple of the motorcycle industry, Harley-Davidson has been in operation for more than 100 years.

The humble story of Harley-Davidson, which has become something of an American legend, dates back to 1901, when co-founder William Harley completed his first ever blueprint drawing of an engine designed to fit into a bicycle when he was only 21.

Two years later and through a collaboration with Arthur Davidson, the first production of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was made available to the public, dawning the start of a legacy.

The very first Harley-Davidson factory was constructed in the mid-1910s, employing six full-time employees to begin production on early prototype versions of the iconic motorbikes and machines known and loved today.

A rise in popularity at the time meant everyone was keen to get their hands on one of their bikes, including the American police force, who converted their highway patrol fleet to Harley-Davidsons, setting up an enduring relationship which would last through the years. It was also around this time that the company made a number of technological leaps forward, releasing the first of their classic V-Twin engines in 1909, as well as designing one of the first versions of the timeless ‘Bar and Shield’ logo still used to this day.

Harley-Davidson were quick to answer the calls of the country when needed most. During both World Wars, the brand increased its production and aimed to provide the US Military with a substantial number of motorcycles. This relentless effort resulted in the once unknown Milwaukee Company receiving the first of their four prestigious Army-Navy ‘E’.

In the years that followed Harley-Davidson concentrated on growing the range and improving the make of their motorcycles, thus becoming the largest manufacturers of bikes worldwide. It was around this time, 46 years after the company’s founding, that the famous biker culture of leather jacket Harley riders began to emerge, as the company’s bikes were frequently used in Hollywood blockbuster movies – often being the main ride of both rebellious villains and iconic heroes.

