Valentine’s Day is defined by the colour red, which symbolises passion in all its nuances and contexts.

The image of an enterprising but almost pestilent winged putto-like Cupid is a staple in pop iconography associated with this feast that celebrates romantic love.

Cupid pierces red tumescent hearts with arrows from his bow, thus inflicting love on his unwitting victims.

Classical mythology has provided the narrative and imagery that are part and parcel of February 14, which makes it a day less ordinary for lovers all over the world.

The Heart in our Art is a recurrent Valentine’s Day segment.

This year, six contemporary Maltese artists give their take on the feast of love, via one example of their art, and discuss in a few words the concept underlying the chosen work.

Wedding Picture – Emma Agius Attard

As I mark another anniversary this Valentine’s Day – my second year since being involuntarily committed to Mount Carmel – I recognise the difficulty of the journey, but also the resilience to push forward. While sharing this artwork is a personal expression, it is equally important to recognise the need for support, whether from friends, family or professionals. Art is a powerful conduit for healing and allows for conversations that go beyond the canvas, helping to foster understanding and empathy.

In my artwork, I channelled the complexity of my emotions. The depiction of my rapist’s anniversary post which received a disturbing amount of support.

Through the medium of art, I exposed the truth about my thoughts and expressed the rawness of my feelings as someone that is suffering from PTSD and depression because of the rape. The portrait of my rapist and his wife on their wedding day with disturbing details is a visual testimony of my struggle. Through the medium of art, I have revealed the truth about my experiences and tried to capture the rawness of my feelings. It’s a constant challenge of trying to keep my face above the water but I am strong, and we can do this.

Sunset on Riviera Martinique Bay – Doranne Alden

What is love, one might ask? As an artist, I often think about these things in depth. In fact, my belief is that, on many levels, the understanding of love varies according to how you are brought up and shown how to receive it, to reciprocate it, which in turn will eventually affect how you perceive it and expect it to be.

As a child, your first love is that for your immediate family and close friends. Your happiest and more secure experiences would possibly come from this and so form your ideals.

You can also safely say that it is the society you are brought up in that will influence the way you love and what you expect love to be too. For most, forming an intimate and lasting relationship becomes the ideal for a safe and peaceful place to bring up a family. It is instinctive and natural to want this but not necessarily the ideal ending to anyone’s life story, especially nowadays.

Still, ultimately, I believe that love is still an intrinsic desire for most and, while love should be given unconditionally, it will eventually become conditional as you grow older as you realise that you really do need more than love to live.

Holding on – Saviour Baldacchino

The painting, Holding on, captures the essence of surviving difficulties in a love relationship by presenting a couple embarking on a tumultuous journey astride a struggling horse in harsh conditions. The composition consisting of a couple on horseback, where the lady seems hopelessly holding on to her better half while the male character is holding on to the horse, hence the vehicle which is moving forward amid the turmoil. My aim is to communicate the resilience, unity and unwavering commitment displayed by the couple.

In this painting, the horse, symbolising the strengths and hopes present in each and every relationship, is depicted exerting every ounce of its strength to march through the rough road ahead, carrying both lovers through the journey, hoping to survive.

In today’s world, lengthy relationships and marriages seem to become ever so rare as life is presenting new challenges to couples which seem unsurmountable. New challenges nowadays present themselves vested in smart attire. Situations such as quality of life, communication, career orientation, liberty, technology and more. Such notions inevitably create uncomfortable situations of relative deprivation and concepts that push to always want more from life.

Technology can never replace the lack of time spent together, the physical presence, the touch, smell and sense of being loved. Stress is killing the love.

San Girgor – Paul Caruana

They say a ship’s captain is the last person to leave his vessel if it’s sinking. And putting yourself last is the meaning of it all as far as love goes in my book. This watercolor, one of my very favourites, symbolises everything that love means.

We’re young, we see the beauty in the other person, not just the exterior appearance but also the beauty in that person. And after many years together, through thick and thin, do we still see that beauty, do our hearts still beat for the other person? Will we still be putting ourselves the very last? Or will their presence not be as important as it once was, after time has sculpted all those wrinkles on their once beautiful bodies which no make-up can ever erase?

Chocolate, roses, soft toys, cards, they’re all good, and so it should be, but keeping your other half in your heart is priceless, more than any ‘priceless’ gift you can ever buy.

Self-portrait of Pickles and I – Therese Debono

As photographers, there’s an inherent urge to capture anything that resonates with us, be it aesthetically or emotionally compelling. Pickles entered my life at the onset of my photography journey in 2007.

Initially, I aimed my camera at him to grasp exposure, composition, and technical aspects, but what remained constant was my continuous documentation of this feline companion. Despite the evolution of my portfolio spanning from commercial to documentary work, daily snapshots of Pickles persisted throughout his 14-year companionship.

Over those years, not only did I evolve as a person, but Pickles became a source of solace, mending my broken heart on countless occasions. Interestingly, he played a role in approving my now-husband, circling him, and cuddling on the sofa during the early days of our relationship. Despite the risk of sounding like a ‘crazy cat lady’, I believe animals are amazing teachers, showing unconditional love. Pickles has transmitted this valuable lesson.

Here’s a fun fact: Pickles and I embarked on a new chapter, leaving a relationship behind, and settled in Mġarr on Valentine’s Day, 2008. I recall gazing out of our new apartment’s windowsill at the falling rain. Despite the recent breakup, my heart was brimming with love. With Pickles by my side, his comforting purrs assured me that everything would be alright. Thank you, Pickles.

Qalbha Kbira – Trevor Diacono

In Qalbha Kbira, I attempt to delve into the intricacies of human emotions, using the language of art to express vulnerability and selflessness. As you gaze upon the suspended figure, holding a heart that blankets her chest, the weariness in her form reflects the profound toll of giving all of one’s heart.

It’s a humble exploration, an attempt to capture the beauty and vulnerability that arise when we bare our souls to others. This sculpture, for me, is an introspective journey, a silent conversation on the profound complexities that come with such a generous offering. It’s not just art; it’s a humble invitation for each viewer to reflect on their own experiences of love and the tender interplay between offering everything and feeling exposed.