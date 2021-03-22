The pandemic management has revealed many of the different societal leaders’ strengths and weakness in this once-in-a-century global crisis. Politicians had the ultimate responsibility of making decisions that affected people’s lives, juggling the economic with the public health priorities. Those who followed religiously the advice of scientists performed better than those who did not.

Medical scientists were, undoubtedly, the stars that helped all countries find hope in a relatively quick solution to an unprecedented threat to billions of people’s well-being. As rightly argued by the British Medical Journal, modern science rose to the occasion by identifying the causal pathogen of the COVID virus, sequencing the genome, developing vaccines and initia­ting clinical trials within nine months of the virus’s first appearance.

Now the time has come to plan for the post-pandemic future. The more short-sighted politicians pray for a quick return to the pre-COVID status quo. The business consultancy profession markets itself as the deus ex machina that will resolve the complex dynamics that determine economic growth. Crucial and expensive investment decisions are being taken in a rush, with policymakers using a mix of hunches, group think, guesstimates and mathematical models to search for the holy grail of economic growth.

Medical scientists, who have no pressing need to be popular, are voicing their concern about the risks that political and business leaders take when they ignore some fundamental realities that will ultimately affect society’s long-term prosperity. Modern medical science’s brilliant performance should give societal leaders valuable insight into what needs to be done to ensure that our future economic prosperity is underpinned with sustainable investment.

We should learn from the pandemic that our leaders need to focus mainly on healthy populations resilient to unexpected challenges. This will depend to a large extent on investment in maternal, neonatal and child healthcare. In 1855, Frederick Douglass, a former slave, said: “It is easier to grow strong children than to repair broken men.” This sobering reality is as valid today as it was then.

The free market economic model adopted by most developed economies in the last century has often created wealth illusion. But there are clear signs that this model is no longer fit for purpose.

We need to acknowledge that the growing incidence of chronic non-communicable diseases is increasingly crippling health systems, societies and economies.

In high-income countries, two-thirds of adults are now overweight or obese. Preterm births are rising with an estimated global rate of 10.6 per cent. Mental health problems afflict many more people, including schoolchildren.

We cannot expect to achieve sustainable economic growth unless we prioritise investment that promotes better education, empowerment, mental well-being, personal resilience and health. It may take a generation to start reaping the benefits of this change in our investment priorities. But the returns will be our legacy to today’s children.

Our excessive focus on GDP growth is flawed because it is a defective biomarker of society’s well-being. GDP metrics, for instance, capture the output of fast food multinationals, the tobacco and alcohol industries, and gambling companies. However, it ignores the cost of their contributions to cancer, obesity and debilitating addictions that undermine mental health.

Policymakers will do well to develop a single metric that incorporates the negative impacts of products and services on population health and the positive effects of healthy pregnancies and childcare. The last century’s economic models failed to consider the great social movements that were evolving concurrently, including the focus on women’s and child rights. It is no wonder that most societies today are still riddled with gender-based and age-based inequalities.

Medical scientists fret about the wrong investment priorities that political leaders are setting. The UK, for instance, is spending millions on stimulating consumption and reopening pubs before schools.

Disappointingly, UK government politicians limited their appreciation for medical frontliners’ hard work by a PR clapping stunt while only granting a minimal wage increase to underappreciated nurses.

Governments need to define a new paradigm for forward-looking economic priorities. For instance, targeted parenting support and skills training would benefit children directly and reduce maltreatment’s substantial economic cost. Medical services should also be made more affordable for financially distressed families in all countries and should focus more on prevention rather than screening and treatment.

The silver lining of the pandemic is that it has provided a unique opportunity to revamp economic thinking. If only we could find inspirational societal leaders that create a vision for a better tomorrow for the many and not just a few.

johncassarwhite@yahoo.com