There are many reasons why cluster bombs are banned in over 120 countries. Cluster bombs, along with landmines, are banned because they pose huge risks to civilians, not just immediately when used but long afterwards. Unexploded material from cluster bombs (up to a rate of 40% according to the International Committee of the Red Cross) can kill and maim people years and even decades after their initial use.

Cluster bombs open in the air, releasing smaller ‘bomblets’ across a large area (often the size of a football pitch). The bomblets are designed essentially to ‘take out’ soldiers, tanks, and military equipment, hitting multiple targets at the same time. But the use of such bombs (in, for example, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon) has illustrated their widespread and devastating impact on civilians.

Cluster bombs were first used during the Second World War and the US made extensive use of some 260 million such bombs in Laos and Vietnam, bombs that continue to wreak devastation 50 years later. Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s continued use of traditional cluster munitions has killed and maimed hundreds of civilians.

The United States is now proposing to supply such weapons as part of its latest military aid to Ukraine. President Joe Biden's national security adviser justified such aid as militarily necessary in Ukraine’s counteroffensive while simultaneously recognising such munitions once again create increased civilian risk. Having condemned Russia’s use of these munitions, the US and Ukraine now propose using them similarly, notwithstanding assertions that they will be “very careful” when doing so.

123 countries (including 23 of 32 NATO members) have signed the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions which prohibits the production, use, transfer, sale and stockpiling of such weapons and since its signing over 90% of global stockpiles have been destroyed. Russia, the US, and Ukraine never signed the treaty, insisting that there were circumstances in which their use was necessary and therefore somehow ‘justified’.

Human rights institutions and campaign groups argue that the use of cluster bombs in populated areas is a violation of international humanitarian law because they routinely cause indiscriminate destruction. According to news outlet Reuters, as many as 60% of related casualties are people injured while undertaking everyday activities, and shockingly one third of all reported cluster munition casualties are children.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US ambassador to the UN heavily criticised Moscow for using "exceptionally lethal weaponry", weaponry that "has no place on the battlefield" and which is ‘banned under the Geneva Convention’. The ‘no place’ reference was subsequently removed from the State Department record and the speech amended to note that the Geneva Convention bans use "directed against civilians."

Groups such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have consistently criticised Russia for its use of cluster bombs in Ukraine but when those criticisms were directed at the US and Ukraine, they have been attacked for doing so and have been accused of giving support to Russia. Critics have gone on to attack these NGOs for giving succour to Putin and to Kremlin militarists despite the overwhelming international condemnation of cluster munitions.

Today, the argument is made that the most ‘modern’ cluster bombs have a much improved ‘dud’ rate (reducing the frequency of unexploded bomblets) making them more ‘efficient’. It is claimed also that the cluster bombs used by Russia in Ukraine have failure rates of between 30% to 40%. While it is reported that US bombs have a much lower failure rate, a 2022 Report for the US Congress noted significant ‘discrepancies’ in estimates of such rates with manufacturers claiming between 2% and 5% but with mine clearance experts claiming that rates are, in reality between 10% and 30%.

There are proven and agreed reasons why cluster bombs have generated international opprobrium and the decision of the Biden administration to supply such weapons has been described by many who actively support Ukraine as a terrible decision, one that will have immediate and long-term consequences for Ukrainians.

While rightly and trenchantly condemning the Kremlin’s behaviour in Ukraine and its use of indiscriminate weaponry, we have an equal and moral duty to do likewise with respect to the Ukrainian leadership and its allies. Arguing that military needs and objectives in wartime justify an ‘anything goes’ strategy has a long and wholly ignominious history.