Following an absence of almost one year, The Hunt was back with yet another successful edition. Held last weekend, March 6-7, in 10 different locations around Malta, The Hunt #10 attracted 40 cars and teams – a record.

Organised by TimesEvents, The Hunt #10 was organised in line with all safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As customary with The Hunt, clues and exploring Malta provided an enjoyable mix. Each clue led to a particular location where participants had to find and use a vital piece of information to answer a question. All team members had the opportunity to use their particular skills and everyone was kept busy ‘hunting’ for two days.

Goodie bags were distributed to all participants with no less than 25 items in each goody bag. The top 10 teams won great prizes – while those under 12 had their own competition, with two giant Smarties Easter eggs and two lovely books by BDL Malta up for grabs.

For this edition of The Hunt, treasures were in the form of food – which was donated to the Food Bank Lifeline.

On accepting the donation, on behalf of Food Bank Lifeline, board member Jane Mizzi said: ‘It’s only through generous donations like this that Foodbank Lifeline is able to continue helping individuals, couples and families who are truly in desperate need. COVID-19 has caused many people to face more hardships than ever before. A huge thank you to TimesEvents for offering a lifeline to those in our society who are most in need.”