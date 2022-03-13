The popular treasure hunt organised by Times of Malta, The Hunt, was back last weekend, with a difference. The 12th edition, which was spread over two days, went ‘green’ as the activity was held in only one locality, Sliema, and one could, therefore, look for all the clues on foot instead of using their cars as in previous editions.

Over 175 people took part, including children. Some pets also tagged along.

A team of participants showing their goody bags.

The participants had to decipher the clues in order to guess the locations, then visit the 12 sites, answer two questions about each one and take photos/selfies as a team.

The locations were listed in a recommended walking order and referred to specific areas, structures or landmarks, such as Dingli circus, George Borg Olivier’s house, the Stella Maris church and the Malta Union Club.

Some participants were accompanied by their pets.

The ‘treasures’ consisted of food items that were donated to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation on behalf of all the participants.

Each of the first 10 winning teams received a Conad food hamper, as well as a shopper’s bag filled with a variety of prizes. Gifts included tickets to Sicily and other luxurious, helpful, pampering and tasty goods for people of all ages.

Daniela Said, events executive at Times of Malta, presenting a hamper to one of the winners, Alexei Pace, who received the prize on behalf of his team.

A child’s competition was also held and two lucky winners took back a bagful of goodies especially prepared for them.

The event was sponsored by Transport Malta, Malta Tourism Authority, Scotts, The Imperial Care Home, Bentley’s, BDL Books, Catrice and Essence Cosmetics, CZ Imports, Danny’s, Delfina Malta, Delicata, INEJ Malta, Mr Riley’s GOGO, Kellogg’s, La Molisana, List, Logo Express, M&M’s, Medik Malta, Mulino Bianco, Old El Paso, Orgran, Phil Smith, Plasmon, Snickers, It-Torri, Varta and Virtu Ferries.

Daniela Said presenting the donation to Darren Baldock from the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.