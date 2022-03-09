The 12th edition of The Hunt, organised by TimesEvents, was held last weekend, attracting participants eager to enjoy hours of hunting clues and ‘treasures’.

The format of the popular treasure hunt was adapted to ensure the safety of all participants. The Hunt also had a green element – as all the clues and ‘treasures’ were located in Sliema, making the event a car-free one. Over 175 participants – as well as children and, in some cases, pets – had two days to hunt down the clues and 'treasures' in 12 locations around Sliema, including Dingli Circus, It-Torri, Bisazza Street, Stella Maris church, and Sliema Aquatic Sports Club.

The prizes were as generous as ever, and included Conad food hampers, ferry tickets, vouchers and more. All participants also received a packed goodie bag. A competition specially organised for children rewarded two winners with a bagful of goodies. The ‘treasures’ consisted of food items, which were donated to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

The Hunt was sponsored by Transport Malta, Malta Tourism Authority, Scotts, The Imperial Care Home, Bentley’s, BDL Books, Catrice and Essence Cosmetics, CZ Imports, Danny’s, Delfina Malta, Delicata, INEJ Malta, Mr Riley’s GOGO, Kellogg’s, La Molisana, List, Logo Express, M&M’s, Medik Malta, Mulino Bianco, Old El Paso, Orgran, Phil Smith, Plasmon, Snickers, It-Torri, Varta and Virtu Ferries.