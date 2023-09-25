Jevgenijs Aleksejevs (also known as "The Hurricane") is a Latvian professional boxer making a name for himself in the middleweight division. He has never lost a fight and has a perfect record of 14 wins, with 10 victories coming by knockout.

His flamboyant demeanor, both in and out of the ring, is as well-known as his explosive strength, speed, and aggression. This article highlights The Hurricane's previous and upcoming fights.

1. 2013-2016

On September 28, 2013, The Hurricane debuted as a professional boxer at the Club Rigas Rings in Riga, Latvia. Mareks Kovalevskis, a fellow Latvian fighter with a 0-1 record, was his opponent. He didn't spend any time establishing his superiority, knocking out Kovalevskis in the first round with a right hook.

On April 1, 2014, he returned to the same arena to repeat his first-round knockout victory over Dmitrijs Savenko. Savenko was 1-2 and couldn't handle The Hurricane's intensity.

The Hurricane took almost two years off from boxing, returning on February 21, 2016, in Riga, Latvia, at the Arena Riga. He boxed Nikita Mateuss, a fellow Latvian with a perfect 2-0 record. The Hurricane's return to the ring was so triumphant that he finished Mateuss with one powerful uppercut in the first round.

On May 14, 2016, he continued his knockout streak with a first-round finish of Jurijs Kozlovs at the Arena Riga. Kozlovs, who had a perfect 3-0 record, was a formidable opponent for The Hurricane. However, Aleksejevs' onslaught of punches proved too much for Kozlovs, who collapsed from the impact.

2. 2017-2018

The Hurricane was involved in a number of testing fights between the years 2017 and 2018. To a large extent, it was these experiences that molded his reputation as a burgeoning super fighter and helped him shape his fighting skills.

One of his impressive fights in these periods took place at the Olympics Sports Centre, in Riga, Latvia, on April 22, 2017. His opponent was Valerijs Mikalausks, a veteran boxer of repute who came into the fight with a record of 11-5-1. The atmosphere was tense and no one could really predict with certainty what would happen, but hopes were high for the Hurricane, giving his blossoming reputation. He didn’t disappoint his supporters, as he won a keenly contested fight by a unanimous point decision. This remains the only fight where an opponent has survived the first round against The Hurricane.

During the years under review, The Hurricane enjoyed further impressive victories by knockout against Andrey Chentsov, Slobodan Culum, and Maurice Positi. One of his most remarkable performances was against the French boxer, Lecrosnier on May 12, 2018. Lecrosnier had come into the fight as a super welterweight winner, and he was highly rated. However, he was defeated by the man of the moment, The Hurricane, by a unanimous decision.

His recent fight

In his most recent fight, The Hurricane emerged victorious in Spain. The fight versus Trenel was The Hurricane's most recent and first bout outside of Latvia. On August 5, 2023, he knocked off Trenel in the third round at the Hotel Holyday World in Benalmadena, Spain.

Both boxers came out swinging, trading jabs and hooks in the centre of the ring to start the fight. Trenel used his knowledge and skill, but Aleksejevs was unrelenting in his aggression and pressure. While dodging most of Trenel's counterattack, he landed several strong strikes to the body and head.

In the second round, when The Hurricane saw that Trenel was beginning to tire, he increased his pace and intensity. He cornered Trenel, who showed his toughness and resilience by absorbing the punches and immediately launching a counterattack.

'The Hurricane' in action.

The Hurricane, though, delivered the knockout blow in the third round. He connected with a left hook that floored Trenel. Trenel's injuries were too severe; therefore, the referee called an end to the bout. The Hurricane's 14 wins and 10 KOs were very impressive.

His future fights

Aleksejevs is rising to prominence as a middleweight contender, and he has his sights set on even greater success and more hardware. He has also contemplated taking against more experienced fighters in the super middleweight division.

The Hurricane is confident in his abilities and sure he can beat anyone, regardless of weight class. His return to the ring is coming since he intends to remain active and climb the ranks. He hopes to get news about his next fight shortly. He hopes that by doing so, he can finally realize his lifelong dream of winning a world championship.

Final thoughts

The Hurricane has proven time and time again that he is a world-class boxer. His record is perfect, with 14 victories and zero defeats. Ten of those victories came through knockout. He has faced and prevailed over opponents from various countries and cultures, attesting to his versatility and adaptability. He is an inspiration because of how hard he works and takes his goals seriously. Jevgenijs Aleksejevs, the Hurricane, is his name!

