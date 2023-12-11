Twistees Cheese is the iconic Maltese snack which nowadays is well known as a Maltese traditional snack even among tourists.

Twistees snacks which was established by Ray Calleja and registered on March 15, 1969. It was originally registered under the company name Jetties Wharf or Darrell Lea Foods Ltd.

Twistees Cheese are extruded rice base snacks. The cheese flavour which has been used from the very first production from the same supplier and same specifications is a real cheddar cheese. Furthermore, Twistees are baked and not fried, trans fat free and gluten free.

On November 25, 1980 the company registered a new brand name Tastees – back then this was done for Tastees Bacon flavour only.

Steve Calleja, son of the late Ray Calleja took over the company business in 1980. His goals and priorities were always to increase potential growth of Twistees snacks within the local market by introducing new flavours: Twistees Barbeque, Twistees Chicken and recently Twistees Sour Cream and Onion and different packaging sizes to cater for all consumer requirements and preferences. The other priority was to introduce Twistees in the export industry.

In 2009, the company exported its first container of Twistees Cheese to Libya. From there the company invested in market research and developments, machinery, and other further investments to be able to cater for both local and export markets.

Today Twistees under Tastees brand or private label is available in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Mauritius, India, Seychelles, South Korea, United Kingdom, Austria, Italy, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Romania, Baltic countries, Australia, and other countries