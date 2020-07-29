Dr Silvio De Bono, managing director of IDEA Group, shares his thoughts on education in Malta and what is being done to address possible skills gaps in the local market.

As an educator yourself with a strong background in education in Malta and abroad, how would you say the academic sphere has changed today compared to a few years back?

Three words pop out clearly when I think about the answer to this question: flexibility, affordability and globalisation. Undoubtedly, today, education has become a more personal experience. The journey to obtaining a qualification may take different paths and not every progress map is carved in stone. It has become ever more possible for a professional to decide to strengthen their academic background later in their career, without having to neglect any of the other responsibilities that maturity gives to a person.

Two main factors which have contributed to these changes are surely the use of technology in the classroom and the signing of Malta to the Bologna Process. The latter has not only laid out a more transparent framework for education, but also embraces work experience as part of someone’s learning curve.

How is IDEA Academy adapting to these changes?

Change is a constant variable which has to be incorporated into any organisation. With this in mind, we have mechanisms in place to capture feedback from our current student base, as well as carry out market research and have the flexibility to incorporate quoted and proven best practices in our way of operations.

Can you provide us with some practical examples?

Today, we are proud to offer education to over 600 students reading for qualifications at different levels. Our target audience is a more mature one and we are always led with the understanding that hours of study need to fit in with work schedules and family commitments. All programmes are therefore a blend of online material and contact hours. Also, in spite of our growing numbers, we always aim to give each student the attention they deserve. This may include private mentoring when needed, or the flexibility to follow lectures online in instances when commuting to the classroom is difficult.

And what about the study programmes?

In terms of programme development, our internal team and external experts are always on the lookout for new opportunities and for finding ways to address and also foresee skill gaps. We do this by always keeping an ear to the ground and by consulting with and collaborating with key stakeholders in the industry.

What would be the best way for a prospective student to enrol in any of the courses offered by IDEA Academy?

Our next intake will be in October 2020, when we have some exciting new programmes. In this intake we are launching some new courses, too, namely a B.Sc. in Quantity Surveying and an M.Sc. in Air Transport Management. These two new courses will run alongside some of our flagship degrees at MQF level 6 and 7 and the Foundation Certificate in Management at MQF level 4.

All relevant information on our programmes, together with the eligibility criteria, can be found on the IDEA Academy website. However, we always recommend for a one-on-one meeting to be scheduled with the team, which can be booked by sending an email to info@ideaeducation.com.mt.