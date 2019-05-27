It was all women power at the Corinthia Palace Hotel some time ago, with over 50 women attending an informative seminar aimed at women in business and real estate. The seminar took the form of four panel discussions, centred around the woman’s role in today’s working world, the rewards and challenges faced by working mothers today, as well as the opportunities available within the real estate sector, particularly Frank Salt Real Estate.

The discussion, titled ‘Re-imagining the workplace for the modern parent’, was moderated by Vanessa Macdonald and the panellists were Joanna Spiteri Staines, Claudine Cassar, Maria Bartolo Zahra, Mikela Fenech Pace and Angelica Micallef Trigona.

In reply to Ms Macdonald’s statement that “40 years ago when I started working, there were no childcare facilities. The next generation will have fewer obstacles and will be able to seek a career”, Ms Fenech Pace said: “We don’t realise what a lot of support there is out there.”

Ms Bartolo Zahra added “An element of flexibility helps a lot. When we talk about a network, it could be a network of friends and network of family”.

Ms Micallef Trigona said: “Any flexibility and back-up is crucial in today’s society.”

Topics discussed included preparing yourself mentally before embarking on a new career or before returning to work as a working mother and overcoming the difficulties of balancing family and work life.

Any flexibility and back-up is crucial in today’s society

‘Building your Brand, Build your Business’ was moderated by Ariadne Massa and the panellists included personalities and businesswomen Jo Caruana, Moira Delia and Charlene Mercieca.

“For businesswomen, femininity can be an advantage or a detriment,” was Ms Massa’s introduction. What makes a successful brand and how can one stand above the crowd? Ms Caruana defined her brand by saying “reliability; never say no to clients, creativity and an attitude of yes we can”.

Ms Mercieca builds her argument on trust. “Trusting a label is very important so I have to gain the trust of my clients, by giving them a good quality product. I like to put a personality to my business because people relate to a face”.

Of course, being a female entrepreneur can be an upward struggle at times. Ms Delia, who is a well-known TV personality and animal activist, admits that her biggest challenge is dealing with politicians – to get them to listen to her and trust her.

“I cannot be at the shop all the time. You have to teach others how to do your job so learning to trust other people can be very challenging. Thankfully, I do come across people who do it because they love it,” commented Ms Mercieca, owner of Soap Café.

In his opening statement, Grahame Salt, director of Frank Salt Real Estate said: “We run an organisation where a job is earned based on merit and nothing else. The real estate industry is one where women generally do extremely well. In fact, out of a workforce of approximately 200 people, we have almost 90 women working for us in different roles. Some of our top performing sales and letting consultants are women.”

Female members of the Frank Salt Real Estate team also participated in discussions titled ‘Different models of career success in real estate’ and ‘The aspirations of the Millennials’ where each of them discussed their own experience working in real estate within Frank Salt Real Estate, including what makes real estate ideal as a career option, why is real estate ideal for women who are looking for a dynamic career which also provides a platform for constant learning and self-development and what does it take to make it in real estate?

“We also offer great opportunities for working mums who need to work around their equally important schedules of looking after their kids,” added Grahame Salt.