How old were you when you first watched a live performance, TV play, film and thought: I want to do that?

From about seven years old, I was taken regularly to The Old Vic, Sadler’s Wells and the local rep theatre. I think the first thing I saw was either A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Old Vic, or Peter Pan at The Scala. Oh, and The Nutcracker at Sadler’s Wells. Fortunately, I must have made some decision about not becoming a ballerina. That was lucky...

March as the older Christina Ratcliffe in Phillip Glassborow’s Star of Strait Street.

Apparently, from an earlier age I used to prance about in front of a full-length mirror in the hall. And there are a couple of toe-curlingly embarrassing memories of dressing up and enacting scenes written by myself, wearing whatever I thought was suitable, in front of, to me, an admiring audience. So I suppose I was born a performer.

What was your first ever role on a stage and how old were you when you played it?

Probably about nine or 10, at school. I don’t really remember it, but there are incriminating photos of me in sort of Regency breeches and a top hat. And there were songs. Again, wisely, I didn’t opt for being a singer.

Where did you train and what was the experience like?

I trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and a term at the Stanislavsky Institute, now sadly defunct. I loved every moment of training, of learning. Of un-learning sometimes, because I thought I knew it all.

Discipline was critical. If you were even one minute late for some classes, the door was closed and you were not allowed in, so missing sometimes your one chance of learning about whatever was happening in that class. I suppose that this is when ‘acting’ became a word that was synonymous with ‘pretending’ and gradually learning that only telling the truth was important, as far as you were able. Trying to learn to let go of ego, generosity on stage – all these are things that have stayed with me always.

What did your parents, relatives and close friends think of your career choice?

They were very supportive, though worried, naturally. Because the reality is that it is such a hard, competitive world and you have to live on the edge all the time. That is the difference between life here, as an actor, and life in the UK – that’s the only other country I can speak of. The initial struggle to get an agent, to get that first job, to get your Equity membership, without which you could not work. Provisional first, then after something like 32 weeks of work, full membership. Without being a full member, you could not do West End or Number 1 tours. And when you were lucky enough to be working, the sheer naked terror of it finishing – how to pay the bills?

What was your first professional role on stage, where did it take place and what was the reaction to it?

My first job was a voice over as the Wicked Queen in Snow White. It was the Wembley Ice Show and it can’t get much better than that.

March directing MADC’s The Taming of the Shrew at San Anton Gardens.

I was lucky enough to be in at the end, or near the end, of regular fortnightly rep. So my first proper job was an ASM/understudy on a three-month contract. So I got to do props, prompt, and go on many times.

Then touring and playing in almost every theatre in the UK, with plays ranging from Shakespeare to farces. I remember those days with affection, and horror, at some of the theatrical digs we stayed in. But those days are gone and will never come back, so I am blessed to have had those experiences.

One of the upsides of doing rep was that you developed techniques for learning lines very fast. And I can still do that, even at my great age.

To date, what has been your favourite role and why?

There are several. Paulina, in The Winter’s Tale, and Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest. Paulina allows the actor to stretch out to new levels emotionally. Lady Bracknell, played truthfully and not some pale imitation, is a real challenge.

What’s not to like about a role written especially for you, and playing to your strengths?

Another of my favourites was Myrtle, in The Great Big Radio Show, written by Philip Glassborow – this was developed from an earlier similar play in which he wrote a part for me of a woman in her late 30s who played a small child on the radio programme. She tap dances and does the little jingles and has a little lisp. Off air, she is a hard drinking, wisecracking, tough New Yorker. What’s not to like about a role written especially for you, and playing to your strengths?

Do you have any bad, embarrassing and funny experiences in front of an audience?

Touring with Alan Ayckbourn’s Time and Time Again at Wimbledon the whole set collapsed. It was set in a garden, on the edge of a cricket pitch. I was just walking out of the conservatory, and the other actor on the stage, who was jumping about, getting warmed up for a cricket match, literally saved my life. He screamed ‘move!’ and I ran towards him, not knowing why, as, inches behind me, the metal frame of the conservatory fell onto the stage. We carried on, somehow.

You have, to my knowledge, at least two one-woman-shows in your repertoire, Is this something you enjoy?

Ah, my solo shows. Six now. And yes, I enjoyed performing them.

The first was Beauty and The Bounders, about the life and work of Lilian Baylis. It came about when a playwright friend and I were driving past the Old Vic, and he said, “Isn’t it odd to think that the RSC, The National Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Sadler’s Wells and the ENO are all founded on the work of an overweight, under-educated religious spinster?” Which intrigued me, and I started researching. Along with a director, we put the play together, and took it to the Edinburgh Festival. It won a Fringe First and Critics Choice, which was great. I was commissioned by BBC Radio 4 to turn it into Play of The Week.

Then The Small Zone, about the life and poetry of the Russian dissident poet, Irina Ratushinskaya. It premiered at The Royal Exchange, Manchester, then later went to Edinburgh with it, and performed it many times around the country. The highlight was at Newcastle Playhouse, just after Irina was released from solitary confinement in Russia and had managed to get to England. This was her first public appearance in the West. I played a shortened version and then shared the stage with her in a question-and-answer session. I learned so much about courage, and the importance of laughter in the face of death.

When I was over in Malta for three months, back in 2005, I worked with Nanette Brimmer on My Brilliant Divorce, which had been written for Dawn French – we did it at St James Cavalier and it was such a delight.

You have directed quite a few plays in Malta. How does directing compare to acting?

Directing brings me much pleasure, especially in the last few years, as I have had the opportunity of working with large casts of young people, which I have not done before. Most recently, Two Gentlemen of Verona for Roaring Voices, at Teatru Salesjan. Youngsters come with little or no baggage and are hungry to learn and absorb information. My greatest joy is being an enabler, helping them find their voice, develop their characters, and to do their job, which is to tell their character’s story with truth – and as little ‘acting’ as possible.

March with Colin Willis in the MADC’s production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Performing is a different game. I play out the director’s vision as part of a whole, a cog in a wheel, and I strive to ensure that my part of the wheel works so that the end is achieved.

What do you – honestly – think of the standard of acting in Malta?

We have some extremely talented actors here, many who are competent and some who shouldn’t be on stage at all. Many younger actors are coming up who have had the opportunity to train abroad, and who return with a fresh vision and some working knowledge. Also we have had young companies, working together, to create new work, which is exciting.

What always astounds me is the level of dedication. The one vital thread that is missing here – and I stand to be corrected – is that not one of the drama schools, or theatre courses, have a full time voice coach. The voice is our instrument and almost always I hear the voice misused: under projected, muffled, lacking in clarity and resonance. That is a great lack and no one can work, properly, without coaching. Thankfully, for Two Gentlemen of Verona, I was able to have a voice coach from a leading drama school who came over for a week for workshops and individual tuition, and then a freshen-up in the last week. And the difference showed.

What role that you have yet to play would you like to play?

I’ve never played in a Greek tragedy and I would really like to have a go at that. And I cannot finish without saying that playing in our pop-up musical, Star of Strait Street, both here and abroad, is an ongoing pleasure.

This article was published in the June issue of Senior Times.