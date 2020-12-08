Malta Café Scientifique is presenting its next online discussion tomorrow at 7.30pm. Titled ‘Electromagnetic Wellbeing’, it will look into the impact of an ageing population on society, the economy and healthcare.

An ageing population is one of the greatest social and economic challenges facing the EU. Given the data analysed between November and December of 2017, Eurostat predicts a growing number of elderly persons, aged 65 years and over, with an even more rapid increase in the number of very old persons, aged 85 years and over.

Lourdes Farrugia, a lecturer in the Department of Physics at the University of Malta, will be talking about a possible solution to the growing costs of healthcare, especially electromagnetic imaging and therapeutics on the body.

Malta Café Scientifique forms part of the Malta Chamber of Scientists.

To register, log on to https://forms.gle/h7K1AZNNpZscPvMQA.