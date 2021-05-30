Luck in sport is thought to be an ingredient for success and chance had it that way back in 1928 a Scotsman, on RAF duty in Malta, was writing home that he was happy to find three badminton courts where he could continue to play his favourite sport.

He was referring to the three badminton courts at Luqa Barracks, now occupied by the Armed Forces of Malta. The gymnasiums at the Mtarfa and St Andrew’s Barracks also included a badminton court.

In August 1952, Maltese and British badminton enthusiasts founded the Malta Badminton Association yet this was dissolved years later until in 1970 when the Badminton Association of Malta, today re-branded as Badminton Malta, was set up.

The Federation of Underwater Activities Malta traces its roots back to 1955 when a group of spearfishing enthusiasts formed the Malta Sub-Aqua Club whilst organising various events in vintage points such as Ċirkewwa (Mellieħa), Baħar is-Ċagħaq (Naxxar), Żonqor Point (Marsascala), Wied ż-Żurrieq (Qrendi), Għar Lapsi (Siġġiewi) and Gozo and Comino, with the latter two also playing host to the third edition of the World Underwater Spearfishing Championships in 1959.

