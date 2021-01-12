Mobile devices are one of the greatest innovations that redefined many industries and had an equally great impact on our daily lives. Besides, the percentage of the population that owns a smartphone kept growing over the years, and today 48.53 per cent of the world's population has one.

So, it's safe to say that the advent of smartphones has changed how businesses operate from many different sectors. This article explains the changes that happened in four different industries, thanks to the increased usage of smartphones.

Online betting

The online betting sector is one of the most popular industries right now, and because there is strong competition among betting platforms, each betting site is also available on mobile devices. This means that you don't need to leave your couch or turn on your computer in order to bet online.

You can bet on the move or from the comfort of your home, thanks to mobile-friendly betting sites and apps. Also, it is very easy to get a good overview of the latest game stats, odds, news, and other relevant information.

But whether you want to start betting on a mobile device or on your computer, either way, you need to pick a safe, legitimate betting platform that fits your preferences.

Online banking

Undoubtedly the banking sector also experienced great changes. The internet has opened the doors for online banking, and the surge of smartphone usage has prompted many banks to develop secure mobile banking apps. Actually, people want to be able to make transactions online, pay their bills, and access their accounts.

E-Learning

Today there are many courses available from top universities around the world online. Hence, you can learn almost everything you want online. Another advantage is that you can study on the move, on your mobile device, as most sites are mobile-friendly and have dedicated apps.

Some great e-learning sites are Udemy, Skillshare, Future Learn, where you can improve your skills in many subjects like graphic design, songwriting, SEO, and more. Of course, there are many dedicated YouTube channels where you can learn for free.

Online shopping

We can now order online everything from our groceries to clothes, books, accessories, and more. Again, the main advantage of shopping on your mobile device is convenience. Not only are you able to find what you're looking for in a couple of minutes on reputable e-commerce sites, but you get a delivery of the products to your doorstep.

On the other hand, shopping sites that are optimised for mobile devices have also increased the popularity of online shopping and made it more accessible to a larger audience. Another advantage of online shopping is the option to compare prices, models and learn more about specific products or services. Fortunately, thanks to the internet today, people are more educated about the products they want to buy and can quickly change their decisions.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.