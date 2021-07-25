The Imperial, the newly-opened residential care home in the heart of Sliema, is organising an art exhibition of paintings by Godwin Cassar and Doranne Alden Caruana. The paintings will be showcased in the halls of the reception of the care home and come as an addition to a series of social events The Imperial has been organising for its residents.

The team at The Imperial, equipped with the two-decade-long experience of Casa Antonia, the sister home of the Sliema establishment, appreciate the importance of social and cultural events for the residents. Therefore, the current exhibition comes as an umpteenth addition to a series of events organised by St George’s Care, the operators of The Imperial and Casa Antonia.

All the events organised recently are rigorously abiding by the most up-to-date COVID restrictions in place to ensure the health and safety of the residents and staff.

The busy social calendar kicked off with a live musical event for the residents by cellist Desiree Calleja and violinist Stefan Calleja. The performance was held in the Princess Louise Gallery on the piano nobile of the Old Ville and was followed by cocktails and snacks on the large outdoor terrace overlooking the gardens.

At the beginning of July, The Imperial held a Festin Malti event for its residents, during which typical Maltese and festa food was served, such as pastizzi, imqarret, ħelwa tat-Tork and hot dogs. Dancers from the Paul Curmi Dance Company performed traditional Maltese choreography and The Happy Guitars Duo played Maltese and Italian songs.

Melanie Jacobs, general manager of The Imperial Sliema, said: “The social health and well-being of our residents are among our utmost priorities at The Imperial. Therefore, we offer a diverse range of fulfilling and meaningful activities, as an interactive social life is essential for optimum functioning and independence. In this context, the upcoming exhibition, as well as the recent musical and festive events, play a crucial role in supporting the self-esteem and happiness of our beloved residents.”

Godwin Cassar, an architect and planner by profession, spent an extensive career of 36 years in public service. He retired as the director-general of the Malta Environment and Planning Authority in 2009 and has spent his years since then polishing his painting and drawing skills. Cassar has been an enthusiast of the watercolour technique, among others, portraying urban scenes, both local and foreign. Lately, he developed Parkinson’s Disease which sadly has, for the time being, put a stop to his artistic work.

Doranne Alden Caruana, a professional artist, art tutor, graphic designer and fine art photographer, has spent almost four decades in the art world, focusing on the watercolour technique. In 2006 she won first prize in the watercolour section of the Silver Palette Competition, held at the Society of Arts in Valletta. For the last few years, she has worked as a professional art tutor at the Watermill at Posara in Tuscany and regularly holds painting holidays and art workshops in Gozo.