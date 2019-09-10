Oil prices spiked as much as 20 per cent on Monday, to near $72 a barrel following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s crude processing centre that knocked out more than half of the kingdom’s production. The last time prices spiked to this extent was when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.

Oil prices have practically settled back down now, amid Saudi assurances that production levels will be restored by the end of the month.

But what can we expect from such turmoil, not least if there is retaliatory action by the Saudis or the Americans?

Saudi Arabia’s production loss of more than 5 million barrels per day was the single biggest output drop from one incident, equal to more than 5 per cent of global supply. Industry experts are arguing that this episode underscores the vulnerability of oil production facilities in the Middle East, implying that the oil market needs to factor in a higher risk premium for the future. This could lend support to higher oil prices in the short term.

Putting things into perspective, despite the strong rally, the price gain only took crude back to levels it traded at in July 2019.

At a broader economic level, higher oil prices present an added challenge to manufacturers, who are already facing a slowing global economy, amongst which trade tensions remain high on the agenda. This short-term disruption is not expected to trigger a global panic; however, it definitely does not add any gloss to a beleaguering outlook.

The Middle East tensions come as markets are on the brink of all-time highs and as the Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to weigh signs of global economic slowdown and stubbornly low inflation as it prepares to set monetary policy. The U.S. central bank has traditionally described moves in the volatile oil markets as inputs that central bankers tend to view as temporary.

Higher oil prices for a sustained period will contribute to a higher level of inflation, due to the inelasticity of the demand for oil. At the surface, this would fit well into the objectives of most central banks around the world. However, this is defined as cost-push inflation, which is quite different to inflation caused by rising aggregate demand/excess growth.

Consumers will see a fall in discretionary income. They face higher transport costs, but don’t have the compensation of rising incomes. Higher oil prices can lead to slower economic growth – particularly a problem if consumer spending is weak.

An attractive by-product of high oil prices for environmentalists is that companies and consumers alike strive to increase efficiency and/or seek alternative means of energy sources. However, as witnessed in the automotive industry recently, this comes at large capital expense.

Ultimately, everyone bar the oil producers are the losers from high oil prices. Countries and companies alike tend to have hedging strategies in place to mitigate the volatility of the oil industry, therefore it might take a few months of sustained prices before stakeholders start to feel the pinch.

This article was issued by Simon Psaila, Capital Markets and Research Manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. For more information visit, www.cc.com.mt. The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.