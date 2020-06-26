CITES is the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, and is an international agreement between governments including that of Malta. This agreement aims to ensure that the international trade of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival or, worse still, lead to their extinction. The Environment and Resources Authority explains what you need to do if you’re in possession of unregistered protected species.

According to CITES, species are categorised into three appendices depending on their vulnerability.

Appendix I features the most strictly protected species and no trade of these is allowed if these are coming from the wild.

Appendix II lists species whose trade is still under the respective Authorities’ eyes to ensure that they are legally sourced whether from bred or wild stock.

Appendix III is made up of local species, which certain countries find in their territory and specifically ask to protect.

Black-crowned crane (Appendix 1)

These lists are kept alive and are updated every three years following what is called a ‘Conference of the Parties’. Changes to the lists are not made on a whim but are based on a scientific assessment of how vulnerable a species actually is. The countries that are members of this Convention have to agree on any changes before they are made.

It is particularly worrying when species are up-listed from an appendix to another, meaning that they have become more vulnerable and need additional protection; or when new species need to be added to a list. It is equally elating when species are removed from these lists or start requiring less imposed protection.

Brazilian swallowtail butterfly (Appendix 1)

CITES protection is not as abstract as some may think. Common items such as rosewood, natural vanilla, several species of cacti, and other not-so-common-but-increasing-sought-after commodities fall under its umbrella.

During the last meeting of this type, which Malta attended, several changes were made as some species became rarer or more vulnerable.

Most notably, a number of species were listed under Appendix II for the first time, thus granting them a higher level of protection. During the same conference, another set of species were up-listed from Appendix II to Appendix I.

Changes to these lists mean a change in obligations for owners of certain animals and plants.

Karu’s horned lizard (Appendix 1)

For starters, anyone in possession of specimens or derivatives from species (dead or alive) in Appendixes I and II must have proof that they acquired the specimen legally, with proof required being a receipt from the seller or a note of transfer for donations. This means that even if the animal or plant is dead, or even if you possess parts of it or extracts, you must be able to trace its origin.

When it comes to Appendix I species, due to the higher level of protection afforded to them, a permit (officially known as an Article 10 certificate) must be obtained from ERA for trade within Europe in the case of trading or exchange of ownership.

Moreover, should the specimen be exported outside of Europe, a CITES export permit is also required. In the case of imports of such specimens, a CITES export permit from the country of origin and an import permit from Malta are both required.

Vietnamese pond turtle (Appendix 1)

Changes have recently been made to the most strictly protected species found in Appendix I.

If you are in possession of any of the species newly listed in Appendix I, it is important that you register these species with ERA until July 31, 2020.

These specimens must be accompanied by all the relevant documentation, which shows that they were acquired before the up-listing came into force. Furthermore, in order for these specimens to be registered, the owners are requested to uniquely mark the specimens using ISO-Standard, unalterable microchips or uniquely marked seamless closed rings (in case of avifauna).

This is being requested to ensure the protection of the species so that humanity will continue to enjoy the benefits of the earth’s biodiversity, which can only be achieved if holders of any specimens under consideration take the necessary actions and register the specimen in their possession.

Locally, we have a number of these species that are commonly found in the pet trade. These include turtles like the Pancake Tortoise, as well as tarantulas, spiny-tailed lizards and even birds. A full list of these species is available on www.era.org.mt.

For more info on these species and on how to register them, e-mail info@era.org.mt.