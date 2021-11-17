It’s no secret that online casinos are considered as one of the biggest targets for cybercriminals. Many hackers, fraudsters, and scammers have been capitalizing on the popularity of online casinos through a variety of different attempts at cybercrime. When it comes to the success of the entire online gambling industry, one must always look to cybersecurity as one of the determining factors. Imagine the amount of data and money that passes through these online portals on a daily basis. That’s why online casinos serve as digital goldmines for these cybercriminals. All it takes is for one data leak to take place and an online casino’s entire future could be in absolute jeopardy. In this article, we are going to take a deeper dive into the potential security threats that face online gambling platforms and what measures are being undertaken to protect them.

Many reputable online casinos always make it a point to enhance their cybersecurity protocols. This is to ensure that all users and site visitors will be granted maximum safety and protection while gaming and browsing. Usually, legitimate casinos like the kind that you will find on sites like Casinofy will have solid security protocols in place. But at the end of the day, you should always do your part to ensure that you protect yourself online when it comes to your vital data and transactions.

Cyberthreats all around

In a traditional land-based brick-and-mortar casino, the usual criminal threats have to do with the safety of money vaults. In the world’s largest casinos, millions of dollars are funneled in and out of the casinos on a daily basis. So, a natural measure that casinos take would be to focus security measures on making sure that the flow of cash within the premises are always documented and accounted for. However, on a digital platform, it isn’t always so cut and dry. There are many different ways through which cybercriminals can compromise an online casino.

Game integrity

The most important part of any kind of casino gaming service provider is the actual service of providing games. This is why many hackers will target the games themselves when it comes to performing cybercrimes. The success of any online casino is ultimately dependent on the quality and stability of its gameplay. However, if hackers find a way to actually compromise the quality of the games, it can cause severe damage to the reputation of a gaming platform. Even something as simple as rigging a slots game so that the house always wins or so that the user always wins can cause catastrophic damage to a site’s integrity.

DDoS or ransomware

DDoS or Distributed Denial of Service is essentially a kind of cybercrime that involves hackers disrupting the gameplay of an online platform or service provider. A lot of the time, hackers will find a way to gain access to private information from these online casinos and hold them for ransom. That’s why it’s also called ransomware. They will charge these online platforms large sums of money in order to return the hacked data and information along with the opportunity to return to smooth gameplay.

Account takeovers

Aside from just capturing private player data, many users on the sites are actually prone to having their accounts hacked and manipulated. The way this works is that hackers will find a way to control a particular user’s account and make certain withdrawals or bets on behalf of the actual authentic user. This can be very dangerous because then, they would have the power to make bets or transactions that weren’t originally sanctioned by the actual user. Naturally, a casino will lose a substantial chunk of their client base if they’re not able to secure the accounts of their users.

Money laundering

Sometimes, crimes can take place within casino platforms as a result of player behavior. It doesn’t always have to come from specialized hackers who take a more technical approach to cybercrime. Many criminals who are looking to launder their dirty money will make use of online casinos as a washer. This can leave casinos susceptible to industry penalties due to certain security standards that are set by authorities regarding the due diligence of casinos to curb the practice of money laundering through their sites.

Conclusion

It should be no wonder that many casinos are investing heavily in their cybersecurity protocols and measures. There are many specialized service providers who do a good job of maintaining the integrity of sites all around the world. These are the same service providers that secure other important institutions like government units and banks. At the end of the day, while there are threats to online gameplay, many people are still comfortable with transacting with trusted casino sites who have a history of good performance and security.

