After every success there is unseen work.

We often criticise because we do not know the work that is being done or because otherwise a result does not come immediately.

I am one of those who does not sit back so much to address a disagreement but in this circumstance, I have nothing but praise for all stakeholders in Maltese football who are encouraging change.

Definitely the Malta Football Association is at the forefront leading others to follow.

Recently I had the opportunity to travel with the national football team contingent for the away match against Slovenia. I was looking forward because I wanted to understand closely the secret behind the positive outcomes and performances the team has achieved recently.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta