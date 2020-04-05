Placemaking is about people, about living together, about a sense of belonging, about making a place together, about co-creation, about sharing stories... in this day and age it is something that is crucial for society. It certainly gets a new dimension in times of a crisis that is affecting the world.

How will placemaking look like after COVID-19? What did we learn and what can we take with us to the future?

Experienced Design is hosting four online meetings looking at placemaking from four different angles.

The first one will zoom in on liveability and sustainability. The second one makes the connection with the arts, the third one connects placemaking with urban design and the last one looks at placemaking within digital storytelling.

During each session, two keynote speakers will talk about one of their projects, after which there will be room for dialogue and reflection with all participants. The outcomes of the meetings will result in a digital publication under a creative commons licence.

The sessions will take place as follows:

April 7: Meeting of Minds: Placemaking & the Future of Cities (7pm-8.30pm)

Guest speakers: Jo Morrison, director of digital innovation and research at Calvium Ltd (UK), and Frank Cuypers, senior strategist at Destination Think! (Canada/US/Europe).

April 9: Meeting of Minds: Placemaking, Co-creation & the Arts (7pm-8.30pm)

Guest speakers: Kristina Borg, visual artist and art educator (Malta), and film-makers Mariangela Ciccarello and Philip Cartelli of Nusquam Productions (US).

April 16: Meeting of Minds: Placemaking and Urban Design (7pm-8.30pm)

Guest speakers: Katharina Rohde, critical urban practitioner (Germany), and Jacques Borg Barthet, director of practice at AP and an architect and urban designer (Malta).

April 21: Meeting of Minds: Placemaking & (Digital) Storytelling (7pm-8.30pm)

Guest speakers: Shreepali Patel, director of Storylab & film-maker (UK), and Stefan Kolgen, transmedia expert (Belgium/ Malta).

Participation is free. One just has to register through https://bit.ly/ExperiencedDesign. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/902454630193321/