Muhammad Yunus once said: “Poverty is not created by poor people but by the systems we have built, the institutions we have designed and the concepts we have formulated.”

The emphatic exclamation “there’s no poverty in Malta!” was trumpeted from the table ahead of me at a coffee shop the other day and got me hot under the collar – the last thing I needed in this sweltering heat!

Despite itching to retort, I kept mum. For starters, I don’t talk to strangers, plus a cursory glance at who was seated at the table in question made it perfectly clear that I would have been wasting my saliva anyway. Though a book cannot be judged by its cover, the bodily and verbal conversation taking place at the table left me with little doubt this time.

People who make such statements are blind to the steadily growing number of beggars (local and foreign) visible in our streets. Although they are far from a swarm, the amount of destitute people in Malta is increasing.

Astronomical property prices and spiralling rental costs to­gether with a high cost of living are pushing many people over the poverty line. Malta’s employment-derived income shows that unless you are a person of trust, have a top-tier job or work within the IT, fintech, iGaming or engineering industries, your salary is nothing much to write home about.

Low incomes mean much more than the anguish of living in meagre circumstances and having the daily struggle of choosing between providing clothing and a meal at the table or providing a roof over your head. Low incomes give rise to extended misery on all fronts.

Pensioners are among the most vulnerable and powerless, despite most having a lifetime of hard work under their belt. Fair enough, some may have been reckless and never given a toss about saving for a rainy day; that being said, splashing out and living beyond one’s means is not typical of the elderly generation. As for working families on a shoe-string budget, they are eking out an existence rather than living… more so if they have children.

Our deep-rooted, crass worship of money has made a clean sweep of sound moral values

An IMF report published at the beginning of last March confirmed that, in Malta, vulnerable groups like low-income tenants, single mothers and the elderly are experiencing spiking risks of falling into relative poverty while noting that this trend has been “increasing continuously”. The same report also corroborated that Malta has one of the highest overall earnings gaps in Europe.

The just published Eurostat survey on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) re 2018 confirms an “at risk of poverty (ARP) rate of 16.8 per cent, 0.1 percentage points higher than that recorded for the previous year”.

Quoting statistics gives credence to any commentary. Yet, for all their worth, statistics never tell the whole story. They are just a set of numbers, after all. Behind those numbers are faces and lives. People are not statistics, despite the escalating inhumanity of conceiving everything in terms of algorithms.

Children born into disadvantaged backgrounds manifest clear-cut health differences at every stage of their life cycle. They are most likely to suffer from undernourishment, which ironically leads to obesity and consequent diabetes and other chronic disease in later life.

Asthma is another worry, aggravated by the choking dust propagated by incessant construction and belching car fumes.

And, irrespective of income bracket, young and old in Malta are assailed by the wholesale degradation of our environment and a lack of open spaces – the nega­tive impact of which has yet to come under the lens, if it ever will.

Destitution gives rise to emotional instability and consequent poor performance at school, along with less assured social skills, both of which eventually hound adulthood.

Limited vocab­u­lary, lack of focus, poor reading and speaking skills are all early telltale signs. (Admittedly, these are also the telltale signs of children with severe cognitive impairment). Yet, mounting frustration, embarrassment, anxiety, bullying, bitterness, coarseness and being easy bait for delinquency-subsequent-criminality are even deeper concerns that barely get any airtime.

Welfare support is insufficient for families facing serious financial problems, though the system needs a rethink to go beyond dishing out periodic cheque payments. And while free childcare is a step in the right direction to help all parents, it is still not enough.

To begin with, not all such fa­cili­ties are of a high calibre. Nor is it a given that all members of staff are trained to deal sensitively with challenges faced by materially or emotionally de­prived children. Furthermore, despite a great deal of investment in our State schools, Maltese students score well below average when it comes to reading, nume­ra­cy, maths and science.

Malta also has a high school dropout rate.

This disturbing reality points to much more than the impact of material wants since it also ties in with our deep-rooted, crass worship of money, which has made a clean sweep of sound moral values.

In fact, the most prevalent type of poverty in Malta is an en­trenched unwillingness to distinguish education from schooling, intensified by a total imperviousness to any notion of spirituality, honesty, integrity, respect, care, love of the arts, discipline and courtesy.

