Experiencing a sense of sadness, loneliness and a loss of interest is a normal phenomenon, as long as this happens every once in a while. However, if it recurs often and/or is persistent, this may be indicative of clinical depression and will likely affect one’s life negatively.

There are, in fact, six common types and forms of depression one might experience.

Clinical depression is not something that goes away in a flash. It is more than just simply feeling unhappy or fed up for a couple of days and is definitely not a sign of weakness, as most may think.

It is a mood disorder, often accompanied by a persistent and prolonged feeling of low self-esteem, loss of interest in normally enjoyable activi­ties and low energy. Individuals may also experience changes in weight and sleep patterns, among other symptoms.

Other forms of depression include the following: persistent depressive disorder (a chronic, less severe form of depression that lasts two years or longer); bipolar disorder (characterised by periods of mania preceded or followed by episodes of depression); post-partum depression; seasonal depression; and psychotic depression (which involves hallucinations, delusions or any other psychotic symptoms).

In general, the most common symptoms of depression include extreme irritability over minor things; issues with anger management; persistent feelings of hopelessness and low mood; thoughts of self-harm or even suicidal ideas. An evaluation carried out by a professional can determine the diagnosis. Specific questions and blood tests may help in ruling out other conditions.

In recent decades, clinical depression has reached epidemic proportions, and thus, management and effective treatment options are crucial. Like any other disease or disorder, further complications may arise if left untreated, putting one’s life at risk. Using a combination of treatments has been deemed to be the most effective. These include the use of anti-depressant medi­cation, psychological counselling and even magnetic pulses ‒ to stimulate the parts of the brain that regulate mood ‒ may be considered as an alternative. While the inheritance pattern is yet unclear, individuals with a first-degree relative (such as a parent) who suffers from depression are two to three times more likely to suffer from it themselves. Moreover, when one identical twin develops depression, the probabi­lity of the other twin also developing depression ranges from 25 to 90 per cent. This, therefore, indicates that genetics play a key role in the onset of depression, where certain individuals may be more prone to develop depression due to their genetic composition.

Several mechanisms and over 20 genes have been proposed that may potentially lead to depression. Certain individuals may have an imbalance or an insufficiency of neurotransmitters in the central nervous system, due to their genetic make-up. This mechanism has been well-established and serves as the basis of several antidepressant medications.

Furthermore, a number of studies have reported that a genetic predisposition to hyperactivity of the part of the brain that regulates cortisol (the hormone released in response to stress) following chronic stress may lead to the development of depression.

Conversely, the cell-signalling immune-system proteins called cytokines have also been attributed to the development of depression, where their release and migration into the brain can induce behavioural changes. However, this only occurs in individuals with a genetic affinity for these proteins.

In addition, approximately 80 per cent of individuals suffering from depression report sleep disorders, such as insomnia or early wakening. Sleep is predominantly regulated by the circadian rhythm. It may also be possible that abnormalities in the genes controlling the circadian rhythm may influence the development of depression.

Finally, meta­bolic abnormalities in a specific gene may result in a disturbance of the normal development of the brain in the foetus. This would subsequently influence the function of certain neurons that could lead to depressive behaviour.

The onset of clinical depression is most likely due to a combination of both genetic and environmental factors. Poor diet, a lack of exercise, unemployment, social isolation, and traumatic life events, such as the death of a loved one, are all examples of environmental factors attributable to depression. The specific factors and scenarios that lead to depression are all unique for each individual.

In conclusion, clinical depression is a relatively common psychiatric disorder, with a number of suitable treatments. Certain individuals may be genetically predisposed to develop depression. However, the exact mechanism has not yet been established, possibly being a combination of different proposed mecha­nisms as well as environmental factors.

Did you know?

• There is more than one type of depression.

• Between five and eight per cent of the European population suffers from clinical depression during any given year.

• Overall, 75 million Europeans suffer from anxiety and/or depression in any given year.

• Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide.

• Women are twice as likely to suffer from depression than men.

• Depression may be linked to other health problems.

Robert Pisani is a final-year student currently reading for the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in radiography and Amy Xuereb is a second-year radiography student as well as the MHSA’s external affairs officer.